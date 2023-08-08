Hilary Swank is having the best year of her life following the arrival of her baby twins' arrival in April.

The Million Dollar Baby star recently celebrated her 49th birthday and has more energy than ever, as her latest video on social media proves! In the footage below, the Hollywood actress looked fabulous as she enjoyed a trip out at sea on a fliteboard.

Hilary wore a wetsuit and helmet during the fun outing, and explained in the caption that she had treated herself to the trip as a birthday present.

Hilary's birthday would have been extra special this year, as it was the first as a mother. The star welcomed twins - a boy and a girl - in April - with her husband Philip Schneider.

The couple have not yet revealed the names of their children, and only a handful of photos have been shared by Hilary on social media.

© Getty Hilary Swank and husband Philip Schneider

The four-month old twins are being raised at the couple's gorgeous family home in Colorado, which they built just before their arrival. Hilary opened up about the dream property to Architectural Digest shortly after they built the home.

"We found this 168-acre piece of land that was just magical. It just called to us and we couldn't stop thinking about it. It was great that we were in the middle of nature. We can't see our neighbors, no one for miles—we just had [it all] right there," she told the publication.

Hilary Swank with her baby twins

The star announced the arrival of her twins in a heartfelt Instagram post on April 9. Hilary was seen holding her babies in each arm while standing outside in her robe, while admiring the waterside view.

"It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven," she wrote. The actress had revealed her pregnancy during an interview on Good Morning America in October, six months before giving birth.

Hilary Swank during her pregnancy with her twins

Hilary was talking to GMA anchor Robin Roberts, while talking about her show, Alaska Daily. Robin told the viewers that Hilary had something "you'd like to share".

"I'm so happy to share it with you and with America right now, and this is something that I've been wanting for a long time now. My next thing is I'm going to be a mom," she announced, adding: "And not just of one, but of two."

© Instagram The actress was given an engraved 'Mama' charm for her first Mother's Day

Hilary and Philip got engaged in 2016 during a holiday in Colorado - witnessed only by Hilary's beloved dogs - but kept their betrothal private.

Along with balancing motherhood, Hilary has also been busy promoting her upcoming new film, Original Angels. Original Angels will be out in theatres on October 13, and hugely inspired Hilary.

The star with her husband

The movie is based on a true story, and the poignant film sees Hilary lead as Sharon, a struggling hairdresser who begins to help a recently widowed father, Ed (Alan Ritchson), raise his two young daughters.

Ed's youngest daughter becomes critically ill and is in need of a liver transplant, which sees Sharon come in to help get the entire community together to raise money for the mounting medical bills.

