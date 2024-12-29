Hilary Swank shares rare and heartwarming holiday pic with twin daughter

Hilary Swank delighted fans by sharing a rare and touching holiday photo with one of her twin daughters. The Million Dollar Baby actress took to Instagram to post the festive moment, accompanied by a heartfelt caption.

The photo featured Hilary, 50, dressed in a chic red sweater and matching red flats, paired with white trousers and a crisp white shirt. She stood beside a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, with her daughter Aya, 20 months, sweetly placing an ornament on the tree.

WATCH: Hilary Swank says having 20-month-old twins makes her feel 30

A magical holiday setting

© Instagram Hilary Swank with her daughter, Aya

The scene was made even more enchanting by the stunning backdrop of a serene lake next to their home. Their golden retriever added an extra dose of charm, lying contentedly in the corner of the photo.

Hilary captioned the image: "Happy Holidays to you all. So grateful for this community. Wishing everyone a restful and restorative time, as best as possible anyway, as we all navigate all we juggle."

She continued: "Feeling so connected to all the caregivers out there who keep so many balls in the air and have little time for themselves. As well as anyone navigating loss in any way. Grieving is hard work, especially this time of year. Massive love to you all."

Fans react

© Getty Philip Schneider and Hilary Swank at the New York premiere of Ordinary Angels held at the SVA Theatre

Fans were quick to comment on the post, praising the beautiful photo and sharing their own holiday wishes.

One wrote: "Happy Holidays Hilary! The view is absolutely beautiful and just magical, wow." Another added: "Happy holidays to you and your beautiful family. You are one of my favourite actresses of all time."

A special Christmas with twins

© Getty Images Hilary changed into another brown dress for the Miu Miu afterparty

Hilary welcomed twins Aya and Ohm in April 2023 with her husband, Philip Schneider. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and revealed their children's unique names on Valentine's Day this year.

Speaking recently on Today with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Hilary reflected on the joys of parenthood. "I feel like I'm 30 because I have 20-month-old babies," she said, sharing how her children are now old enough to enjoy the magic of Christmas.

"Everything is new again," she said. "You hear that, but until you experience it you're like 'What does that even mean?' But now I know."

She added: "Every day with them is so divine. It's such a blessing, and I feel so grateful and I'm so happy."

The story behind their names

© Getty Images Hilary Swank attends the Variety Spirituality and Faith in Entertainment Breakfast

Hilary has been open about the meaning behind Aya and Ohm's names. Aya was inspired by a brave young Syrian refugee girl Hilary and her husband met during a trip to Lebanon. Ohm, meanwhile, represents a universal concept of connection.

"[Aya] was just this courageous, brave young girl full of life going through a really difficult time. My husband and I were like, she's so beautiful, what a great name," Hilary shared earlier this year.