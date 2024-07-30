Hilary Swank celebrates 50! A look back at her sweetest family moments in photos

Hilary Swank is marking a special milestone as she celebrates her 50th birthday, surrounded by love and joy from her growing family.

The Oscar-winning actress, who became a first-time mother last year, has shared precious moments with her fans, offering a glimpse into her life with her husband, Philip Schneider, and their twins. Let's take a journey through some of Hilary's most heartwarming family moments.

Hilary Swank announces pregnancy on GMA

Introducing Aya & Ohm In a touching Valentine's Day post, Hilary revealed the names of her twins, Aya and Ohm. The actress captioned the post: "I have a busy week of talk shows ahead where I’ll be sharing about my new film and a fun partnership, but I figured what better day to share the names of my two little loves with you all first."

Love in the snow Hilary and Philip's love story is as magical as a winter wonderland. The couple enjoyed a cozy moment in the snowy landscape of Park City, Utah, during the Sundance Film Festival in 2019. The candid photo captures their warm embrace, highlighting the deep bond they share as they look lovingly into each other's eyes.

Halloween fun Hilary shared a delightful Halloween post featuring her beloved dog and her baby bump. She playfully referred to her unborn twins as "PumpTwins," and dressed up her dog in a festive costume. The picture perfectly captures the excitement and anticipation of the new arrivals, with Hilary's joy palpable.

A special Christmas The holiday season was extra special for Hilary and Philip as they prepared for the arrival of their twins. Hilary shared a heartwarming post, calling her babies "gifts of a lifetime." The photo, featuring a beautifully decorated Christmas tree and Hilary's glowing smile, exudes the joy and warmth of the festive season.

A golden moment Hilary and Philip dazzled on the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes. The couple, dressed in elegant attire, couldn't take their eyes off each other, radiating happiness and love. Hilary's hand resting on her baby bump was a sweet reminder of the new chapter they were about to begin together.

Expecting twins As Hilary's pregnancy journey progressed, she kept her fans updated with adorable posts. In February 2023, she shared a photo of her growing belly, captioning it, "Oven’s heatin’ up, dough’s beginning to rise!!" The image captures the excitement and anticipation of welcoming two new members to their family.



Welcome to the world The day finally arrived in April 2023 when Hilary and Philip welcomed their twins, a boy and a girl. Hilary shared a precious photo, holding her babies close, and wrote, "It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven." The tender moment reflects the joy and fulfillment of becoming a mother.



Life with fur babies Hilary's love for animals is well-known, and she often shares glimpses of her life with her many pets. In a delightful post, she shared a snapshot of her dogs lounging comfortably, with the caption, "So I walked into my bedroom to find this display of rescue dog nap yumminess… Can you even? Terrific Teddy, Super Sufi, Kinetic Kai, Dashing Dunton, and Mama Moon." The image showcases her deep affection for her pets and the happiness they bring to her life.