Hilary Swank reveals how she's remodeling her multi-million Washington home where she raises 2-year-old twins

Hilary Swank is intentional about ensuring that her packed schedule has everything it needs to fulfill her love for her family, her work and her lifestyle.

The actress, 50, divides her time between a lakefront home in Bellingham, Washington and a mountainside abode in Telluride, Colorado with her husband Philip Schneider and their two kids, two-year-old twins Aya and Ohm.

While the star will often find herself out in California as well for work, she is more so enthused about making changes to her Washington house to suit her desires, most notably with fitness.

Hilary spoke with Women's Health about her daily habits with food and exercise as a mom-of-two, touching on changing priorities in her life. "Exercising took a back seat for a little while."

"But even with the babies, when they're napping, I have those three hours to get my exercise in and read a script or take a meeting or do an interview."

Opening up about her love for fitness, which began at an early age with swimming and tennis, she continued: "Right now, my go-to is tennis and Pilates. Tennis is a big thing. I used to do three days a week of strength training. For me, I love lifting. It just makes me feel really grounded in my body."

© Instagram Hilary divides her time between her homes in Colorado and Washington

The two-time Oscar winner excitedly revealed that she was remodeling a part of her home into a gym. "I'm actually building a gym in my garage, and I just got a piece of equipment I'm really excited about," she added, showing off the AmStaff Fitness SD-5000 All-In-One Smith Machine she had acquired, which currently retails for nearly $6500 without the add-on attachments.

She's hoping to encourage herself to be more intentional about keeping fit due to the difficulty of finding a local trainer in Washington. "I'm really blessed that I have that ability to [work out how I want], because I realize that a lot of people can't."

© Instagram Her Bellingham, Washington home is a beautiful lakeside family abode

Hilary also notes that she took a more concerted approach to taking care of her health after becoming her late father's primary caregiver in 2014 following his lung transplant, during which time she took a break from Hollywood.

"You don't realize how well everything's going until you don't have your health," she poignantly noted. "It was a strong reminder that I haven't forgotten — to not take health for granted and to be as diligent as possible about learning all there is to learn about what goes in and on my body."

© Getty Images The actress welcomed her twins with husband Philip Schneider

Being close to nature and with her pets also contributes to her physical and mental well-being. "I have five dogs. I have two horses. Nature is such a fundamental part of who I am. Thankfully, I grew up in nature. For me, it's in my DNA, it's in my marrow, and I would not be the same person without it."

"And so I have to be in nature every day in some facet or another. And where I live is so perfect for that. I have a lake right in front of me and a forest in my backyard. That's my recharge."