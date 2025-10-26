Lauren Sánchez showcases ultra toned legs in daring mini dress on date night with Jeff Bezos

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lauren Sanchez showcases ultra toned legs in daring mini dress on date night with Jeff Bezos
The 55-year-old former news anchor stunned in the ultra-short nude and black slip dress in Miami

Jeff Bezos and wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos leave the Aman Hotel on the third day of their wedding festivities, in Venice © AFP via Getty Images
Faye James
Faye JamesSenior Editor
6 minutes ago
Lauren Sánchez turned heads during a stylish night out in Miami with fiancé Jeff Bezos, putting her gym-honed legs on full display in a striking lace-trimmed mini dress.The 55-year-old former news anchor stunned in the ultra-short nude and black slip dress, which featured a floral pattern and delicate scalloped black lace along the neckline and hem. The eye-catching outfit hugged her figure and showed off her toned arms and legs as she smiled confidently for the cameras. She completed the sultry look with a pair of strappy black heels, a small black handbag, and sparkling jewelry, keeping her brunette hair down in soft waves. Lauren appeared radiant and relaxed as she followed Jeff, 61, who kept it classic in a black polo, slim-fit jeans, and dark sunglasses.

The couple were spotted arriving at celeb-favorite restaurant Carbone, looking every bit the power duo. Lauren’s daring fashion choice comes amid a string of glamorous appearances alongside the Amazon founder.

A few weeks prior, the newlyweds rocked coordinated gray ensembles as they walked hand in hand in sleek business suits complete with button-down jackets. Lauren exuded chic in a vintage John Galliano tailored skirt suit that was taken from the 1995 runway. The garment was adorned with large black buttons and featured a waist-cinching silhouette. 

Lauren Sanchez arrived at the Carbone restaurant© BACKGRID
Jeff and Lauren tied the knot on June 27 on the private island of San Giorgio in a private church nestled within the island’s renowned gardens, far from public view. For the welcome dinner, Lauren wore a Schiaparelli dress from their spring 2025 couture collection. 

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez to arrive to share a romantic dinner at Carbone restaurant© BACKGRID
The gold garment was designed by Daniel Roseberry and featured a corseted bodice embellished with gold beads. The look also boasted an off-the-shoulder neckline adorned with hand-embroidered green flowers.

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos attend the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show © Getty Images
For the big day, Lauren chose a mermaid gown designed by Dolce & Gabbana. The wedding dress featured a high-neck and corseted silhouette crafted from hand-appliquéd Italian lace. Inspired by Sophia Loren's dress in the 1989 film Houseboat, the bodice was adorned with 180 silk chiffon-covered priest buttons while the look was completed with a tulle-and-lace veil.

Lauren Sanchez Bezos attends the EE72 Magazine launch party© GC Images
"It went from 'I want a simple, sexy modern dress' to 'I want something that evokes a moment,' and where I am right now. I am a different person than I was five years ago," she told Vogue. "It is a departure from what people expect," she added, "from what I expect – but it’s very much me."

