Lauren Sánchez showcases ultra toned legs in daring mini dress on date night with Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sánchez turned heads during a stylish night out in Miami with fiancé Jeff Bezos, putting her gym-honed legs on full display in a striking lace-trimmed mini dress.The 55-year-old former news anchor stunned in the ultra-short nude and black slip dress, which featured a floral pattern and delicate scalloped black lace along the neckline and hem. The eye-catching outfit hugged her figure and showed off her toned arms and legs as she smiled confidently for the cameras. She completed the sultry look with a pair of strappy black heels, a small black handbag, and sparkling jewelry, keeping her brunette hair down in soft waves. Lauren appeared radiant and relaxed as she followed Jeff, 61, who kept it classic in a black polo, slim-fit jeans, and dark sunglasses.

The couple were spotted arriving at celeb-favorite restaurant Carbone, looking every bit the power duo. Lauren’s daring fashion choice comes amid a string of glamorous appearances alongside the Amazon founder.

A few weeks prior, the newlyweds rocked coordinated gray ensembles as they walked hand in hand in sleek business suits complete with button-down jackets. Lauren exuded chic in a vintage John Galliano tailored skirt suit that was taken from the 1995 runway. The garment was adorned with large black buttons and featured a waist-cinching silhouette.

© BACKGRID Lauren Sanchez arrived at the Carbone restaurant

Jeff and Lauren tied the knot on June 27 on the private island of San Giorgio in a private church nestled within the island’s renowned gardens, far from public view. For the welcome dinner, Lauren wore a Schiaparelli dress from their spring 2025 couture collection.

© BACKGRID Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez to arrive to share a romantic dinner at Carbone restaurant

The gold garment was designed by Daniel Roseberry and featured a corseted bodice embellished with gold beads. The look also boasted an off-the-shoulder neckline adorned with hand-embroidered green flowers.

© Getty Images Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos attend the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show

For the big day, Lauren chose a mermaid gown designed by Dolce & Gabbana. The wedding dress featured a high-neck and corseted silhouette crafted from hand-appliquéd Italian lace. Inspired by Sophia Loren's dress in the 1989 film Houseboat, the bodice was adorned with 180 silk chiffon-covered priest buttons while the look was completed with a tulle-and-lace veil.

© GC Images Lauren Sanchez Bezos attends the EE72 Magazine launch party

"It went from 'I want a simple, sexy modern dress' to 'I want something that evokes a moment,' and where I am right now. I am a different person than I was five years ago," she told Vogue. "It is a departure from what people expect," she added, "from what I expect – but it’s very much me."