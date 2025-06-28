Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jeff Bezos' bride Lauren Sanchez wows in demure lace gown for private island wedding
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party © Getty Images

The Amazon billionaire and his bride tied the knot on private island of San Giorgio

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Congratulations are in order for Jeff Bezos and his second wife, Lauren Sanchez, who got married in Venice. 

The Amazon founder and former CEO, 61, and the former Good Day LA presenter, 55, shared pictures from their exclusive wedding venue on the private island of San Giorgio in Venice, Italy, for the church ceremony.

Lauren looked incredible, showing no signs of battling the heat in the sun-soaked location in a Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress. 

It featured a "high-necked silhouette, finished with 180 silk chiffon-covered priest buttons and a tulle-and-lace veil, inspired by the one Sophia Loren wore in the 1958 film Houseboat."

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez at their wedding on June 27 2025© Lauren Sanchez
Jeff and Lauren at their wedding on June 27 2025

She accessorized with a white veil and simple jewelry, styling her long brunette hair in an updo with long tendrils of hair loose around her face.

Rumors had began circulating that Lauren's dress was designed by Dolce & Gabbana after Domenico Dolce was spotted in Venice earlier in the week. 

Lauren Sanchez poses in her wedding dress© Lauren Sanchez
Lauren poses in her wedding dress

Sophia Loren's influence

In a series of pictures shared on Instagram, Sophia Loren's Houseboat influence could be clearly seen through the buttons and the sweetheart neckline detail.

Lauren also spoke to Vogue before the big day, and shared all the details, revealing that she met with Domenico Dolce in New York to start crafting her dream gown over 18 months ago.

Lauren Sanchez is helped into her dress© Lauren Sanchez
Lauren is helped into her dress

"It is a departure from what people expect," she said, "from what I expect—but it’s very much me." 

It is the first formal dress she has ever worn that does not show off her decolletage.

Lauren Sanchez Bezos on the cover of Vogue© Vogue
Lauren Sanchez Bezos on the cover of Vogue

With an estimated net worth of $227.4 billion, according Forbes, Jeff has spared no expense on the week-long celebrations.

Wedding celebrations

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez leave Aman Hotel© GC Images
Lauren Sanchez was pictured in a xxxx dress as she left Aman Hotel

The happy couple enjoyed a private foam party on board Bezos' $500 million Koru yacht days earlier; pictures emerged of the couple laughing and dancing, with Lauren rocking a deep pink string bikini.

They later arrived in Venice via helicopter, touching down at the Venice Lido, the iconic venue that hosts the city's famous annual Venice Film Festival.

Official celebrations kicked off with a cocktail reception on day one in the tranquil gardens of the Aman Hotel, which they had hired out for their closest friends and family to stay.

Jeff and Lauren will reportedly wed at an open-air theater on San Giorgio Maggiore island in Venice© Future via Getty Images
Jeff and Lauren got married on San Giorgio Maggiore island in Venice

For the glamorous evening, Lauren chose a vintage black dress from Alexander McQueen with a one-shouldered silhouette and silver sequin stripes.

While the pair enjoyed their time in the romantic Italian city, preparations got underway at San Giorgio, where a marquee was erected and a private jetty set up away from public view.

Celebrity guests

Khloe Kardashian sighting at the Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Wedding on June 27, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images)© GC Images
Khloe is pictured on her way to the wedding

HELLO! understands that Elton John, who owns a luxury apartment on the nearby island of Giudecca, performed at the wedding. 

Matteo Bocelli, the son of the legendary Andrea Bocelli, also enchanted guests with his stunning vocals. 

US model Karlie Kloss leaves the Gritti Palace Hotel on the wedding day of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sanchez, in Venice on June 27, 2025© AFP via Getty Images
US model Karlie Kloss leaves the Gritti Palace Hotel on the way to the wedding

Meanwhile, all of the A-list guests were spotted arriving via water taxi, including Oprah Winfrey, who wore a stunning pink gown with ruched detailing, Kim Kardashian in a sleek bronze gown, and Khloé Kardashian in a figure-hugging Barbie pink sequin-covered gown.

Kylie Jenner and US model Kendall Jenner leave the Gritti Palace Hotel on the wedding day of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sanchez, in Venice on June 27, 2025. © AFP via Getty Images
Kylie and Kendall Jenner were also in attendance

Orlando Bloom and Leonardo DiCaprio were also on the guest list, but one person who wasn't in Venice was Orlando's wife Katy Perry, who is currently on tour.

The spectacular wedding has also seen royals descend on Venice for the weekend. 

Jeff has hired out the Aman Hotel for his closest friends and family© Getty Images
The couple have rented out the Aman Hotel on the Grand Canal for their wedding guests

Queen Rania was pictured quietly arriving in all-black on Thursday, followed by Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan alongside their daughter.

