Lauren Sánchez turns heads in daring sheer dress amid date night with Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sánchez was glowing as she stepped out with her husband Jeff Bezos on a romantic date night, just weeks after they tied the knot in a lavish three-day affair in Venice.

The couple looked so loved up as they walked hand in hand to dinner at the Cherry restaurant in Saint-Tropez, with Lauren turning heads in her sheer leopard print dress.

The backless outfit featured spaghetti straps and perfectly showcased her lithe figure. She added black heels, a black clutch and a black bow in her hair to complete the look.

The Amazon founder seemed relaxed as he walked by her side, clad in a pair of navy trousers, a blue Polo shirt and green leather shoes.

Tying the knot

© Spread Pictures / MEGA Lauren and Jeff stepped out for a date night in France

The 61-year-old's wedding to the former journalist held the world's fascination as the who's who of Hollywood descended on Venice to attend their big day.

Stars like the Kardashians, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Brady, Leonardo DiCaprio and Sydney Sweeney all made the guest list, and Ellie Goulding and Usher put on performances for the couple.

© Spread Pictures / MEGA The pilot wore a stunning backless dress

Sara Foster, a socialite and the daughter of David Foster, revealed what their $50 million wedding was really like in an interview on The World's First Podcast, sharing that none of the attendees signed non-disclosure agreements.

She added that the ceremony was "very intimate" despite the large guest list. "There's nothing. It's so interesting how the optics were this over-the-top, you know, protestors…It's just not, it's not what it was. It actually felt very intimate," Sara recalled.

Wedding of the century

© Spread Pictures / MEGA The couple have been enjoying time off after their Venetian wedding

The wedding was originally slated to take place at the 16th-century Scuola Grande della Misericordia, but the couple were forced to change to a more secure location when protests over their nuptials threatened the big day.

They married instead at Arsenale, a historic complex of shipyards with reinforced walls for added security. Sara explained that a slew of attendees chose not to be pictured at the wedding, yet refused to name them.

"I can't. I mean, that's, like, so lame. I'm not gonna do that. But it's very interesting how many people went unphotographed. It was definitely a very interesting setup," she said.

The dress of her dreams

© Lauren Sanchez Lauren's dress was designed by Dolce & Gabbana

Lauren donned a custom mermaid gown from Dolce & Gabbana for the ceremony, complete with a high neck and a corseted lace bodice. She added a tulle veil for the final touch.

The 55-year-old shared that she was deeply inspired by '50s-style wedding dresses, particularly the lace gown seen on Sophia Loren in Houseboat.

"It went from 'I want a simple, sexy modern dress' to 'I want something that evokes a moment,' and where I am right now. I am a different person than I was five years ago," she told Vogue.

© AFP via Getty Images They tied the knot in June in front of 200 guests

"I researched pictures of brides in the 1950s. I wanted to reflect back, and I saw Sophia Loren and her hands were like this, and she was in high lace, up to the neck, and I said, 'That's it. That's the dress.'"

"It is a departure from what people expect, from what I expect – but it's very much me," she concluded.

To learn more about Jeff and Lauren's blended family dynamics, watch below...