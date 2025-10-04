Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez twin in matching outfits in Paris

Newlyweds Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez looked loved up as they enjoyed a Paris getaway together wearing matching grey outfits. The pair walked hand in hand in sleek business suits complete with button-down jackets. Lauren shared on Instagram that her outfit was from a 1995 John Galliano runway show. "Hello Paris… oh how I missed you," she wrote in a caption, posting photos of herself posing in the suit which was paired with black heels, an elegant updo and simple earrings, alongside a snap of the Eiffel Tower. The 55-year-old and Amazon CEO Jeff stepped out of the Ritz Paris sporting dark sunglasses in near-identical outfits.

The couple married in Venice on Friday June 27 2025 on the private island of San Giorgio, enjoying an intimate ceremony with 200 guests in attendance. The lavish three-day celebration was attended by a host of A-list pals.

Their Paris outing came shortly after the couple mingled with Hollywood stars including Salma Hayek and Dakota Johnson at the Kering Foundation’s fourth annual Caring for Women Dinner. Lauren was pictured rubbing shoulders with the likes of Baz Luhrmann and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

© Getty Images Jeff and Lauren leaving The Ritz

The couple have been enjoying an extended honeymoon over the past few months, jet-setting to different exotic locations together. They were snapped together shortly after their wedding in the South of France, arriving hand-in-hand at the exclusive Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes.

Back in May, Lauren enjoyed a glamorous bachelorette celebration in Paris, with sightings of the couple in Cannes around the same time. Jeff later made an appearance at the prestigious amfAR Gala in Cap d'Antibes, where they mingled with the fashion and film elite.

© Getty Images Lauren sported a vintage Galliano suit

The couple also turned heads at Sydney Sweeney’s space-themed birthday party recently. Jeff included a nod to his space travel company, Blue Origin, by wearing a navy blue Blue Origin security jacket teamed with black pants and boots, while Lauren went head to head with Sydney in the style stakes, donning a short strapless metallic mini dress for the occasion that matched Sydney’s intergalactic clinging metallic dress from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2009 collection, also worn by singer Britney Spears for her 2008 album Circus.

© Getty Images Jeff and Lauren twin in Paris

55-year-old Lauren doesn’t shy from revealing her curves, and was spotted shortly after her wedding with Jeff wearing a sheer leopard print dress as the couple walked hand in hand to dinner at the Cherry restaurant in Saint-Tropez.

© Spread Pictures / MEGA Lauren and Jeff stepped out for a date night in France

The backless outfit featured spaghetti straps and perfectly showcased her lithe figure. She added black heels, a black clutch and a black bow in her hair to complete the look.