Lauren Sánchez goes head to head with Sydney Sweeney in fashion stakes with matching corsets

Lauren Sánchez turned heads at Sydney Sweeney’s space-themed birthday party over the weekend, donning a short strapless metallic mini dress for the occasion. Sydney, 28, sported a silver mini dress decked out with 3D stars and a corset-style bodice. "Welcome to planet syd" the singer and actress captioned a carousel of photos from the party, which featured NASA decor and a birthday cake decorated with a starry sky and planets. Sydney’s intergalactic clinging metallic dress is from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2009 collection. The stunning gown, adorned with an array of stars, is clearly a favorite with celebs - Britney Spears wore the same dress for her 2008 album Circus.

The Euphoria actress set off her look with shoes that featured little silver stars on the straps that wrapped around her foot and ankle, and a silver handbag. Her long hair was worn in loose waves around her bare shoulders. Sydney’s carousel of birthday snaps included images of the star partying with friends and blowing out the candles on her cake, as well as a posed photo where she subtly recreated Britney’s album cover, sitting against a white backdrop gazing wistfully into the camera.

Sydney and Chewey on the dance floor

A host of celebrities were in attendance at the birthday bash, including Lauren’s new husband, Jeff Bezos, who included a nod to his space travel company, Blue Origin, by wearing a navy blue Blue Origin security jacket teamed with black pants and boots.

Other A-list guests included Glen Powell, Wiz Khalifa, Scooter Braun and Diplo, to name just a few.

Lauren and Sydney battle off in the war of the corsets

Sydney and Lauren have been in each other’s orbit for some time, with the White Lotus actress in attendance at Lauren’s extravagant $50 million wedding to Amazon founder Jeff.

In March 2025, Sydney signed on to star in the video game adaptation of the recent hit Split Fiction. The project has been picked up by Amazon MGM Studios which could explain why she was invited to the couple’s wedding.

© Instagram Sydney enjoys her party celebrations

Lauren and Jeff married in Venice on Friday June 27 on the private island of San Giorgio, enjoying an intimate ceremony with 200 guests in attendance. The lavish three-day celebration was attended by a host of A-list pals.

© Instagram Sydney with her pals

55-year-old Lauren doesn’t shy from revealing her curves, and was spotted shortly after her wedding with Jeff wearing a sheer leopard print dress as the couple walked hand in hand to dinner at the Cherry restaurant in Saint-Tropez.

The backless outfit featured spaghetti straps and perfectly showcased her lithe figure. She added black heels, a black clutch and a black bow in her hair to complete the look.