Inside Ryan Gosling’s low-key Hampstead life with wife Eva Mendes and two daughters

Ryan Gosling’s move to Hampstead in the UK has locals doing double takes as the Hollywood star settles into life in one of London’s most exclusive neighbourhoods. The Fall Guy actor, 44, has reportedly relocated from the U.S. with wife Eva Mendes, 51, and their two young daughters, Esmeralda, 11, and Amada Lee, nine. Homes in the affluent north London enclave don’t come cheap, with the average property price in 2024 around $2 million, with flats averaging around $1.3 million and semi-detached houses fetching more than $5.6 million.

But the Hollywood heartthrob isn’t the only A-lister calling the exclusive north London enclave home, he can count celebrities Harry Styles, Jude Law, Emma Thompson and Ricky Gervais as his neighbors now. Still, even in a celebrity-filled postcode, the Barbie star’s charm hasn’t gone unnoticed. Locals have been impressed by the star and his family joining the neighbourhood, especially after his recent visit to a popular Persian eatery.

Hana Restaurant in West Hampstead shared on Instagram that it was a "true honor" for the owner and his son to welcome and serve Ryan and his family, adding, "Their warmth, kindness, and appreciation for our Persian cuisine made these evenings unforgettable."

© Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock Ryan and Eva have been together since 2011

Ryan is currently based in London as he is filming the upcoming Star Wars movie Starfighter, but whether the move is a permanent one remains to be seen. Ryan and Eva first met while co-starring in The Place Beyond the Pines, and have been together ever since. While they keep their romance and family life private, they don't shy away from showing their love for each other.

© Instagram Eva Mendes poses in her yard wearing a vest with the poster for the film "Lost River," shared on Instagram

Eva, the only one of the pair on social media, took to her Instagram page in July 2025 to gush about her partner, who she affectionately dubs "my man," and revealed her one request for him – to get back into the director's chair.

In 2014, Ryan made his feature directorial debut with the fantasy thriller Lost River, starring Christina Hendricks, Saoirse Ronan, Iain De Caestecker, Matt Smith and Eva herself. The film premiered at Cannes that year and was released in the United States in 2015.

© Getty Images Ryan and Eva at a red carpet event

Wearing a white vest with the film's poster emblazoned on it, and posing for photos outside their home, Eva captioned her post with: "I keep asking my man to please direct another film!"

© Getty Eva and Ryan at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

"I had the best, most creative time being directed by him for his dark fairytale, LOST RIVER," she continued. "Gracias to those out there giving it extra love lately due to its 10 year anniversary."

The film ended up being the last of Eva's career to date, with the star eventually stepping away from acting and Hollywood to devote to being a mother to Esmeralda and Amada. Since then, her only acting role was a voice cameo in the TV series Bluey in 2021.