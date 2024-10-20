Eva Mendes reveals the surprising way Ryan Gosling makes her feel in rare interview about their private marriage

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have always kept their relationship intensely private, even as their fame continues to soar.

But in a rare moment, Eva, 50, opened up about their marriage, offering a glimpse into the love they share. Speaking candidly in a recent interview, Eva revealed just how much Ryan, 43, makes her feel special, admitting that her Hollywood heartthrob husband makes her feel "real sexy."

The couple has been together since 2011, and while they’ve reportedly been married since 2016, they’ve kept details of their personal lives tightly under wraps. Eva, who shares two daughters with Ryan—Esmeralda, 10, and Amada, 8—credited her husband with helping her feel more confident, even admitting that she doesn’t naturally consider herself beautiful. But thanks to Ryan, she says she’s never felt better.

“The way my man looks at me is just… at times, I’m like, ‘Oh my God,’” Eva told The Times during the interview. “That might not sit well with people, but so much of how I feel is a reflection of what he’s giving me.”

She continued, “There are so many things that can make me feel sexy, and I’d say I feel more sexy than not. I guess because I’ve never considered myself beautiful, but I’ve always felt very sexy.”

© Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes co-starred in The Place Beyond The Pines in 2012

It’s clear that Ryan has had a profound impact on Eva’s confidence, something that fans of the Barbie star and his partner love to see. The duo, known for keeping a low profile, rarely give interviews about their personal life, making Eva’s comments all the more cherished by their admirers.

However, it’s not all glamour and red carpets for the actress and businesswoman. Recently, Eva also opened up about the challenges of parenting, admitting that raising their two daughters alongside Ryan has its fair share of difficult moments.

© Getty Images Eva and Ryan prefer to keep their children out of the spotlight

Speaking on the Parenting & You podcast with Dr. Shefali, Eva became emotional as she shared her struggles with balancing motherhood and career.

She confessed that her parenting style isn’t always “fair” to her children, reflecting on the pressures of being a mother while still trying to maintain her professional life.

One of the toughest aspects, she revealed, is the pressure she feels to keep everything running smoothly at home, while also managing the demands of her career.

© @evamendes Instagram Eva Mendes spoke about how her husband makes her feel sexy

Fighting back tears, Eva said that the hardest part of parenting is her tendency to yell, something she wishes she could control better. “I don’t like myself when I yell,” she admitted. “I don’t want my kids to grow up in fear.” Eva explained that, despite her best efforts to practice gentle parenting, she sometimes reverts back to the way her own parents raised her, which often involved yelling.

“I don’t yell at them when they need me; I’m never like ‘shut up.’ It’s not like a mean yell, but it doesn’t matter. I yell. And it’s this yelling that I find so cultural,” she said. “The rushing and the yelling, that’s the hardest thing for me.”

© Eva Mendes Instagram Eva rarely speaks about her marriage

Eva expressed how difficult it can be to stay calm when her daughters need her constant attention, especially when the stresses of work pile up. She explained that she often works in the same room as her children, hoping to feel more connected to them. But juggling the demands of her inbox and her children’s needs often tests her patience.

“I act like a baby,” she said, reflecting on the moments when she’s lost her cool. It’s a rare insight into the struggles many parents face, showing that even A-list stars like Eva are not immune to the challenges of motherhood. The actress spoke of her guilt when she yells, saying that she often replays those moments in her mind, thinking about how she could do better.

Eva and Ryan’s relationship began on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2012, where they portrayed an on-screen couple, but their romance quickly blossomed off-screen.