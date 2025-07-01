Ryan Gosling is unrecognizable in latest photos following major transformation

Ryan Gosling has made an incredible transformation for his latest role in the upcoming sci-fi film Project Hail Mary, with the star looking virtually unrecognizable in the trailer.

The 44-year-old, who plays teacher Ryland Grace, sported long, wavy brown hair and a scruffy beard in the clip after his character woke up from a coma in space.

Worlds away

© Amazon MGM Studios Ryan was unrecognizable in the clip

Ryan looked so different from his usual casual cool self; the actor typically keeps his beard closely shaved and his hair cropped short, yet has been known to switch it up for roles in the past.

The film follows the molecular biologist and teacher as he is recruited to discover why several stars, including the sun, are slowly dying.

The flick is set to release in theaters on March 20, 2026, and is adapted from the hit 2021 sci-fi novel of the same name authored by Andy Weir.

© Getty Images The actor stars in the sci-fi film Project Hail Mary

"It's an insanely ambitious story that's massive in scope, and it seemed really hard to make, and that's kind of our bag," Ryan said at CinemaCon, per Variety.

"This is why we go to the movies. And I'm not just saying it because I'm in it. I'm also saying it because I'm a producer on the film."

He's just Ken

© Alamy Stock Photo Ryan won fans over with his portrayal of Ken

Ryan is no stranger to making a major hair transformation for a role, and shocked fans with his bleach-blonde tresses when he appeared as Ken in the smash-hit Greta Gerwig-directed film Barbie.

The father of two received a wave of backlash after it was announced that he would be joining the cast, with many calling him too old for the role.

"I would say, you know, if people don't want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with," he told GQ in response to the backlash.

© Getty Images He received an Oscar nomination for his work in the film

"It is funny, this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken. Like you ever thought about Ken before this?" he continued. "Suddenly, it's like, 'No, we've cared about Ken this whole time.' No, you didn't. You never did. You never cared…That's the point."

"If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken," Ryan added. "So your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told."

"I care about this dude now. I'm like his representative. 'Ken couldn't show up to receive this award, so I'm here to accept it for him.'"

Steadfast support

© Getty Images Ryan's wife Eva is his biggest supporter

The Notebook star went on to receive a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for the role, and won critical acclaim for his goofy and loveable portrayal of Ken.

Ryan's biggest supporter was his wife, Eva Mendes, who took to Instagram to share how proud she was of the star after his Oscar nomination was announced.

"So proud of my man. So much hate when he took on this role," she wrote. "So many people trying to shame him for doing it. Despite all the #NotMyKen ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to [the] Oscars. So beyond proud to be this Ken's Barbie."

To learn more about Ryan's acclaimed portrayal of Ken, watch below...