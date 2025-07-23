Eva Mendes makes plea to 'my man' Ryan Gosling about future plans

In 2011, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes first met while co-starring in The Place Beyond the Pines, and two children later, the rest is history.

The Barbie star, 44, and the Training Day actress, 51, have been together ever since, and while they keep their romance and family life private, they don't shy away from showing their love for each other.

Eva, the only one of the pair on social media, took to her Instagram page earlier this week to gush about her partner, who she affectionately dubs "my man," and reveal her one request for him – to get back into the director's chair.

© Instagram Eva celebrated the 10th anniversary of "Lost River"

In 2014, Ryan made his feature directorial debut with the fantasy thriller Lost River, starring Christina Hendricks, Saoirse Ronan, Iain De Caestecker, Matt Smith and Eva herself. The film premiered at Cannes that year and was released in the United States in 2015.

While it received mixed reviews at the time, its reputation has since grown in surreal fantasy film circles, although Ryan has not directed a film since. And if Eva's in charge, that might have to change.

Wearing a white vest with the film's poster emblazoned on it, and posing for photos outside their home, Eva captioned her post with: "I keep asking my man to please direct another film!"

© Getty Images The film also starred Saoirse Ronan, Ben Mendelsohn, Christina Hendricks and Iain De Caestecker

"I had the best, most creative time being directed by him for his dark fairytale, LOST RIVER," she continued. "Gracias to those out there giving it extra love lately due to its 10 year anniversary."

The film ended up being the last of Eva's career to date, with the star eventually stepping away from acting and Hollywood to devote to being a mother to their daughters Esmeralda and Amada. Since then, her only acting role was a voice cameo in the TV series Bluey in 2021.

Fans quickly hopped on board the star's desire as well, with even her brother Carlo, himself an actor, chiming in and quipping: "Yes, that would be amazing, put me in it, we could play brother and sister."

Others left comments like: "Yes yes yes! Please convince Ryan to write and direct again! Lost River is such a beautifully haunting fairytale that is criminally underrated," and: "Tell him we are waiting for another one!! And that we also want a Lost River t-shirt," as well as: "Bring it on and you know we're ready for it!!"

In recent years, Eva has spent more time building her own homecare brand, such as her ownership of Skura sponges, her endorsement deals, and her recently released children's book, Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries.

© Getty Images The film was Ryan's directorial debut, although he hasn't helmed a project since

She did recently tell The Times, however, that the only way she sees herself returning to the craft is if it were alongside her longtime partner. "That's the one thing I would love to do."

Praising the work she did with him, the films The Place Beyond the Pines and Lost River, she continued: "He gets something out of me that's never been accessible before," adding: "I had my moments when I worked with really great people."