Nicole Kidman steals the show at Vogue World 2025 in daring revenge gown amid Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman made a striking return to the spotlight at Vogue World 2025, commanding attention in a dramatic strapless black gown, daring enough to be dubbed her 'revenge' dress, following her recent split from husband Keith Urban. Captured behind the scenes and on the event's black carpet, the 58-year-old Oscar winner exuded Hollywood glamour in the sultry satin creation, which featured a thigh-high slit, a sculpted neckline, and a bold rosette detail cinched at the waist.

With her signature strawberry-blonde hair styled into voluminous retro waves, Nicole paired the look with matching opera-length black gloves and classic black heels, channeling old-school screen siren energy with every poised step.

In one photo, the Babygirl star is seen confidently striding across a dimly lit studio, her gown trailing behind her, the high slit revealing her toned legs. Another snap shows her posing elegantly with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who wore a black coat emblazoned with vibrant floral appliqués.

Her outing comes after close friend Isla Fisher broke her silence on the actress’s divorce from Keith. The 49-year-old opened up about her reaction to the news during her appearance on the Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade podcast.

© Instagram Nicole Kidman and Anna Wintour at Vogue World 2025

In September, it was revealed that Nicole had split from Keith after 19 years of marriage due to "irreconcilable differences". Dana asked Isla how it felt to have a friend like Nicole, who is "going through something". "I'm really, really, really shocked," admitted the actress. "I have left a message, I have not connected yet, but I don't really wanna comment on that because there are children involved."

The topic arose after Isla addressed her own divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen. "I've been married for 23 years. I only just got... separated, divorced," she said.

© Getty Images for Vogue Nicole Kidman walks the runway during Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 at Paramount Studios

The former couple, who tied the knot in Paris back in 2010, announced their separation in 2024, with their divorce finalized in June 2025. The pair share three children – Olive, 17, Elula, 15, and Montgomery, 10.

Earlier this month, Isla revealed that she used the Carl Jung method to help her through the difficult time. "This is totally personal and I say this with the caveat as it worked for me, but the concept of processing stuff and taking your time, thinking about it again and again, you don’t really feel better that way," she told The Australian.

© Instagram Nicole rocked the runway

She continued: "It’s amazing to me that at this point in my life I’ve got this opportunity, in a positive way, to reinvent what the last act of my life is now from the ground up. For most parents, we focus on our kids and it’s so divine and magical and so absorbing, but now I have some time where the kids aren’t with me, so I get some time to think about what the future might hold for me."

© WireImage Nicole and Keith announced their split in September 2025

Nicole and Keith married June 2006 after first meeting in 2005, and welcomed two daughters while together, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. Despite the separation, Nicole and Keith are expected to continue co-parenting their two daughters. The court documents, which the actress signed on September 6, detail how they plan to co-parent their children. While Nicole will be the "primary residential parent" to the girls and care for them 306 days out of the year, Keith will have custody for just 59 days.

Keith will look after his daughters from 10am on Saturdays to 6pm on Sundays every other weekend. Major holidays will be split between the pair, with Nicole having her daughters on Mother's Day and Easter, and Keith having them on Father's Day and Thanksgiving. Neither Nicole nor Keith will be required to pay child support, with the document stating that the singer has "already prepaid all child support obligations". "The mother and father will behave with each other and each child so as to provide a loving, stable, consistent and nurturing relationship with the child even though they are divorced," it read.