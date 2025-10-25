Keith Urban finally breaks his silence on Nicole Kidman rumors

Country music superstar Keith Urban is setting the record straight in the aftermath of his split from Nicole Kidman. As speculation about the former couple grew, eagle-eyed fans noticed the singer appeared to change the lyrics of a love song once dedicated to Nicole - this time, seemingly referencing his 25-year-old guitarist Maggie Baugh during his recent concerts. Now, Keith has directly addressed the affair allegations with a pointed message to fans, hoping to put the controversy to rest once and for all. During the final stop of his High and Alive World Tour in Nashville, Keith Urban addressed the crowd before performing his 2002 hit "You’ll Think of Me."

"I’ve been covering it like this for a long time," the 57-year-old told fans, adding pointedly, "Stop reading stuff into it." Keith once again tweaked the lyrics during his latest performance, turning the line "But you’ll think of me" into "But I betcha think about me!" Despite the change, the singer urged fans not to read too much into it, insisting there was no hidden meaning behind the switch.

Nicole filed for divorce from Keith on September 30 2025 amid his High and Alive world tour, after 19 years of marriage. Keith sparked backlash just a day after Nicole officially filed the divorce papers when a clip of him alongside his utility player, Maggie Baugh, went viral, with fans speculating about their bond. The clip in question, which was posted by Maggie to her Instagram page, saw her perform Keith's hit song "The Fighter" with the father of two while onstage.

In the video, Keith changed the lyrics of the song, which he originally wrote about his relationship with Nicole. Instead of singing the usual lyrics, "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter," Keith sang, "When they're tryna get to you, Maggie I'll be your guitar player". Maggie captioned the video, "Did Keith Urban just say that," causing many fans to share their dismay over the lyric change in the comment section.

"The Fighter" is a track written about the early days of Keith's romance with Nicole, and holds a special place in their hearts. "It's all from a conversation my wife and I had early on in our relationship, that when things get tough, I need to hold her tighter and just try to take care of her," he told Billboard. "The song is about wanting to heal somebody, wanting to take care of somebody, wanting to protect somebody. It's really like a vow in so many ways."

Maggie's father, Chuck Baugh, shared that his daughter's relationship with Keith is purely professional. "I don't know anything about it, other than she's a guitar player for him," he told the Daily Mail. "It's more of a musician thing than a dating thing," he added, before admitting he had "not heard one way or the other."