Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughter shares behind-the-scenes snap of mom

At the beginning of the month, Nicole Kidman and her daughter, Sunday Rose, took Paris Fashion Week by a storm. Now, the 17-year-old has shared a sneak peek inside their time in the French capital. The rising model took to Instagram to post a carousel of film photographs snapped from the long weekend. One of the pictures showed Nicole striking a pose for the camera, flashing a peace sign with her fingers. The actress wore a beige trench coat layered over a dove-gray blazer, while her strawberry blonde hair was swept up into an effortless updo, accented by face-framing curtain bangs. Additional images in the post featured the Arc de Triomphe, Sunday’s outfit for the Dior spring/summer 2026 show, and a beautifully plated strawberry pavlova dessert. The teenager captioned the post: "pfw film."

For Johnathan Anderson's highly-anticipated debut at the fashion house, Sunday modelled a gray cotton blouse with pleats reminiscent of a black tie shirt, paired with billowing black trousers also featuring special pleats, plus black and white loafers. A few days later, Nicole stepped out alongside her two daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, plus her niece Lucia Hawley, for the Chanel spring/summer 2026 show. Sunday rocked a red sweater vest with wide-leg jeans, while Faith wore a denim jacket over a little black dress. Lucia, the daughter of Nicole's sister Antonia, stunned in a chic mesh black dress layered over a matching bra and tights.

© Instagram Sunday shared a snap of her mom

Sunday's Instagram post comes after her mom admitted that she finds her daughter's modelling career "frightening". In her cover interview for Vogue’s November issue, the 58-year-old shared that she advises her teenage daughters to ignore any judgment that comes with living in the spotlight. "Literally walk away from it," said Nicole when asked about hate, judgement, and online excoriation. "Because it will fell you. It will destroy you." She continued: "It’s very frightening for me. [But] I started working at 14, so I don’t really have a leg to stand on." Nicole's daughter made her runway debut for Miu Miu's spring/summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week last year.

© Corbis via Getty Images Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, Nicole Kidman and Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban at the Chanel Womenswear spring/summer 2026 show

In September, it was revealed that Nicole had split from Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage due to "irreconcilable differences". The court documents detail how they plan to co-parent their children. While Nicole will be the "primary residential parent" to the girls and care for them 306 days out of the year, Keith will have custody for just 59 days.