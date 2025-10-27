Annabel Croft delights fans as she announces joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Annabel Croft, as the former professional tennis player has become a grandmother for the first time. The 59-year-old shared the exciting news with her Instagram followers on Sunday, posting adorable photos of her and her new grandson during an outing to sunny Richmond Park. "Officially a granny. My new name in the fam is grannabel," Annabel penned alongside the snaps, which showed the tennis pundit holding her grandson in a baby carrier. She added: "Hope you've all had a wonderful weekend."

Friends and fans were quick to share their congratulations in the comments section, with fellow Strictly Come Dancing star, presenter Angela Scanlon, writing: "Divine granny," while professional dancer, Johannes Radebe, who was partnered with Annabel during the 2023 series of the BBC dancing show, added: "Grannabel."

Meanwhile, another follower reacted to the happy news, adding: "Wow congratulations! You will love every minute!"

Annabel's grandson

Annabel's post comes a month after her daughter, Amber, announced the birth of her son, Arlo William Melvyn Llewellyn, on Instagram. Alongside a carousel of adorable photos, including one of Amber cradling her newborn baby in hospital following his birth, the new mum penned: "Meet our little [bear emoji]. Arlo William Melvyn Llewellyn. 16.09.25. Love you so so so much it hurts."

© Getty Annabel Croft has become a grandmother

Amber, who works as a yoga instructor, shares her son with her husband, financier Hector Llewellyn. Sharing an update on motherhood with her Instagram followers earlier this month, Amber posted a photo taken during her pregnancy, alongside a recent snap of her and Arlo. In the caption, she penned: "After and before. So unbelievably inspired and grateful by this whole journey and experience."

WATCH: Annabel Croft moved to tears while discussing late husband Mel

Annabel's comments on becoming a grandmother

Speaking to HELLO! earlier this year, Annabel said she was "looking forward to enjoying every second" of being a grandmother. "I'm really excited to become a grandmother," said the former tennis star, who lost her husband, Mel Coleman, two years ago. "When you have children yourself, it's such a whirlwind and you spend your life sort of treading water, and you don't enjoy the good bits. But now I'm looking forward to just enjoying every second."

© Instagram Annabel with daughter Amber

"I love babies. They're so full of personality, and because everything is new to them they re-engage you with the world in a very simplistic way. When you deal with what we've dealt with as a family, you start to live in the moment, and that’s our motto," said the TV presenter, who is also mother to son Charlie and daughter Lily.

Annabel's late husband

Annabel's husband, investment banker and yachtsman Mel Coleman, died from sepsis in May 2023, aged 60. Mel passed away just a few weeks before their 30th wedding anniversary and four months after being diagnosed with incurable colon cancer.

© Getty Images Annabel's husband Mel died in 2023

Opening up about her grief, Mel told HELLO!: "It's been horrendous. Mel was my rock. He gave me huge amounts of confidence. I don't think I'd be who I am today without him, that’s for sure. And he was so funny; his humour is what I miss the most."

On whether she's open to finding love again, Annabel said it's not something she's considered. "It's not something I'm thinking about at all," she said, adding: "I'm not in that headspace – it's way too soon."