Strictly star Annabel Croft reveals why husband's heartbreaking death was extra painful for her family

Strictly star Annabel Croft has spoken candidly about the heartbreaking pain of losing her husband, Mel Coleman, in 2023.

The former professional tennis player's husband of 36 years sadly passed away last year aged 60 after he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer.

His death came as a shock, with Annabel, 58, telling The Sunday Times: "I was in shock. I'm still in shock. I still can't believe Mel's been taken from us, it's unthinkable."

Mel's passing was made all the more painful in light of their three children Amber, 30, Charlie, 28, and Lily, 26, who, crucially, had all been at key points in their lives at the time of his diagnosis.

"If he'd just lived two or three more years he'd have seen all his children married," Annabel told the publication. "We had Amber's wedding this summer, which was bittersweet. Charlie is engaged and … I wouldn't say Lily yet, but she's very much with her partner. So that makes me heartbroken, not just for the family but for Mel too."

Elsewhere in the interview, the presenter spoke candidly about the process of collecting Mel's ashes - a task which took her 11 months. While Annabel admitted that initially she "couldn't bring [herself] to do it," she explained that he "had to come home" in time for her daughter's wedding.

Opening up about the location of her late husband's ashes, Annabel continued: "When we got home I put him down by the fireplace, but then I thought maybe we'd knock him over and mess him up. So I thought, 'OK, I'll put him next to the bed' So now he's under the bedside table on his side of the bed, next to me."

Last year, Annabel starred on Strictly Come Dancing alongside pro dancer Johannes Radebe. The dancing duo finished in fourth place, narrowly missing out on a place in the final. At the time, Annabel described the experience as a welcome distraction from grief.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, she said: "It has come at such an incredibly difficult time in my life, a very dark time, but you [Johannes] have brought so much light to my life, honestly, you have been an angel, so thank you.

"I don't know where I would be if I hadn't had Strictly Come Dancing at this period of time because it has been such a distraction away from terrible grief and you know, I had no concept of what grief was.

"So, to be able to get up in the morning and to have a purpose rather than just sobbing at home, even though that still happens."