Aljaž Škorjanec reveals the sweet wish he has for daughter Lyra growing up

Aljaž Škorjanec has shared the adorable wish he has for his little daughter Lyra while appearing on Strictly Come Dancing's semi-final on Saturday night.

Speaking to the audience and detailing why he thought partner Tasha Ghouri should be in the Strictly final, he said she'd proven that with "tenacity, kindness and talent", it's possible to do anything.

"I wish that my little Lyra grows up a bit like you one day," Aljaž, adding that Tasha made him realise "how much he missed Strictly Come Dancing" after a two-year absence from his role as a professional dancer on the show that began around the time that Lyra was born.

Aljaž and former Strictly professional Janette Manrara welcomed baby Lyra Rose in July last year.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Janette revealed that she sometimes feels like "she's doing [parenting] on [her] own a little bit" due to Aljaž's "crazy" Strictly schedule.

Janette vulnerably shared her experience: "I kind of plan ahead and schedule the week without considering him in the picture because his schedule kind of changes daily with Strictly."

She continued: "So I keep saying to my friends that I feel like I'm a single working mum at the moment for the last three months. But Lyra is such a good baby and she's so content and she travels all right."

Despite these difficulties, Janette revealed that Aljaž has been committed to supporting her and baby Lyra no matter what. "I don't think I would have been able to do this without him," she admitted. "He's the most supportive husband and the best dad to Lyra."

She continued: "I mean, he drove… Oh gosh, I get emotional thinking about it. I was having a bit of a rough day on my own because Lyra was kicking off a little bit and I was just exhausted because we're getting to the end of the run and I've been on my own with her for the last three months, and he drove 3.5 hours from being down in London to come up to see her, was here for literally three hours and then drove right back down on the same day… And that is the husband that really cares about his family."

They then had a romantic outdoor ceremony in Slovenia, and a final reception in Miami.