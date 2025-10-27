Andre Agassi's son Jaden is mum Steffi Graf's double - see sweet family photos as he turns 24

Andre explained that he never wanted to force his children to play tennis

Andre addressed his status as a father and sports star during an interview with People Magazine and said: "You go through a whole phase of them going, ‘Well, this makes no sense that the people are coming up as if there’s a big deal.' And then they start to put together why it's a big deal." He continued: "They start to realize they're looking behind the Wizard of Oz curtain and they realize it's not all that. So there's a healthy balance that kind of is inevitable through the whole process.”