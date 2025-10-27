Andre Agassi's son Jaden is mum Steffi Graf's double - see sweet family photos as he turns 24

Andre Agassi gushed over his son Jaden Gil Agassi as he wished the budding sports star a happy birthday on his Instagram account. The former world number one tennis professional celebrated his oldest child turning 24 with an adorable collection of throwback photos that featured his wife, German ex-tennis professional Steffi Graf, who is Jaden's mother. Andre, 55, shares two children with Steffi, 56, Jaden and their daughter Jaz Elle Agassi, 22. The tennis star posted the carousel of family pictures alongside a caption that read: "Happy birthday Jaden! So proud of you in every way!" to which Jaden responded: "Love you dad!!!"
Jaden Agassi was born in October 2001
When two become three
After taking a trip down the aisle and saying, "I do", in October 2001, Andre and Steffi welcomed their first child together, Jaden. He was born later that same month, on 26 October 2001, in Las Vegas, Nevada to the famous sporting couple. Two years later, they became a family of four, and their daughter Jaz arrived in October 2003.
Jaden was Andre and Steffi's first child together
The now 24-year-old bore a striking resemblance to his tennis pro mum Steffi as a child
Jaden and his sister grew up in Las Vegas
A childhood out of the spotlight
Despite being the son of two of the tennis world's most famous players, Jaden grew up far from the glare of the spotlight. Raised in Las Vegas, Jordan was protected from his parents' lives and learned of their fame through interactions with the public.
Andre explained that he never wanted to force his children to play tennis
Andre addressed his status as a father and sports star during an interview with People Magazine and said: "You go through a whole phase of them going, ‘Well, this makes no sense that the people are coming up as if there’s a big deal.' And then they start to put together why it's a big deal." He continued: "They start to realize they're looking behind the Wizard of Oz curtain and they realize it's not all that. So there's a healthy balance that kind of is inevitable through the whole process.”
Jaden has one younger sister, Jaz who was born two years after him
Viva Las Vegas
Planting roots in his hometown, Andre decided to raise his own family in Las Vegas and has acquired and lived in multiple properties in the area with Steffi and their children. Rubbing shoulders with Hollywood's elite, one of their homes is located in Summerlin, where the likes of Celine Dion and Carlos Santana also have homes. The family previously owned another home in the private area of Spanish Hills Estates, where Andre grew up; however, it was listed in 2021.
Jaden decided he wanted to pursue baseball as a child
At 18 years of age, Jaden signed with the University of Southern California to play baseball
A good sport
While Steffi and Andre were adamant not to put pressure on their children to follow in their tennis footsteps, Jaden decided to carve out a career in sports of his own. Swapping rackets for a bat, he focused his energy on baseball as a child and has continued to pursue the sport into his 20s.
He has played for Team Germany in the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers.
At 18 years of age, Jaden signed with the University of Southern California to play baseball. He went on to pitch for the Santa Barbara Foresters in the California Collegiate League in 2023 and later joined the MLB Draft League in 2024 with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. This year, he played for Team Germany in the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers.
Jaden praised his parents for their continued support of him
Speaking about his sporting career away from tennis, Jaden told WKBN News: "Agassi is a very tennis last name, of course. The goal is to try to make it a baseball one." Jaden previously opened up about how his parents support his ambitions and revealed: "They've been through it all and seen it all, and they've been a huge help. They have so much support and love for me and I can always count on them."
Jaden holds dual citizenship and speaks some German, following after his mother's side