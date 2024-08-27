Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graff's rarely-seen Las Vegas mansion is hotel-worthy
Subscribe
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graff's rarely-seen Las Vegas mansion is hotel-worthy
Steffi Graff and Andre Agassi© RONDA CHURCHILL,Getty

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graff's rarely-seen Las Vegas mansion is hotel-worthy

The former US Open champions have been married since 2001

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's grand slam days might be over, but the former champions, one of tennis' favourite couples since the late 1990s, are still getting in on the action.

Andre, 54, has been getting involved with the 2024 US Open, which kicked off last week, including pairing up with current world number one Jannick Sinner for an ad campaign promoting the tournament.

Away from work, however, the eight-time grand slam winner is no doubt enjoying watching the tense action at home with his wife Steffi, 55, one of the most successful tennis players of all time with 22 grand slam titles to her name.

Andre Agassi standing with Steffi Graf© Ethan Miller
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf married in 2001

The couple, who wed in 2001, are parents to two children, Jaden, 22, and Jaz, 20, and reside in a stunning mansion in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Andre was born and bred.

Steffi and Andre are quite private when it comes to their family life and don't often share photos of their children. But they have shared the occasional photo showing inside their gorgeous property portfolio in Vegas.

Where do Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf live?

The former tennis players have had more than one home in Las Vegas. One of their homes was located in Summerlin, where A-list neighbours included Celine Dion and Carlos Santana.

The couple also previously owned another home in the private area of Spanish Hills Estates, where Andre grew up, which featured a pool, multiple bedrooms, 4,600 square feet of living space and, of course, a tennis court. However, Andre listed this home in 2021.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's love story

Andre is quite active on social media and has shared the occasional photo inside the home he shares with Steffi and their gorgeous dogs, including their Great Dane, Blue, and cat called Sweetie, who get a lot of love from fans. See more of their home here...

Inside Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's rarely pictured home

1/5

Andre Agassi's dog Blue© Instagram

Games room

Andre previously shared this adorable photo of their beloved adopted dog, Blue, holding his bone. 

In the background, the snap shows off their super cool games room, which has a huge pool table in the centre of the wooden floor.

The room also featured large windows that overlook their garden and allow for plenty of natural daylight to come through. 

There is also a stone fireplace on one side of the room and the pair have decorated with pretty ornaments on the windowsill.

2/5

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graff's living room© Instagram

Living room

This snap posted by Andre shows the close bond that he and Steffi have with their pet. Blue and Steffi are cosied up together on the large, L-shaped sofa in the centre of the living room area.

Behind the comfy sofa, which was scattered with cushions and blankets, is a stone dining table with black chairs dotted around it – perfect for hosting.

3/5

Andre Agassi with his beloved pets© Instagram

Family time

Another photo dedicated to their furry friends was shared by Andre and this time it featured their cat, Sweetie, bonding with Blue.

A grey armchair is seen in the background with white fluffy pillows on top for extra comfort.

We can also spot a chic charcoal grey bookcase, and huge windows with fabric shutters and cream curtains.

4/5

Andre Agassi outdoor grill© Instagram

Garden

Andre shared a video of himself cooking up a storm on their outdoor grill. 

With the weather being so warm in the Vegas desert, we imagine the superstar couple enjoy many barbeques and al fresco dining all year round.

5/5

Garden terrace

Garden terrace

This snapshot of Steffi sitting out their outdoor sofas shows how luxurious their garden terrace is.

The couple are fortunate to have plenty of space to place large seating areas for the whole family and for hosting friends, and the stunning Vegas desert background offers views for days.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more

Read More