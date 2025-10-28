Michael Douglas makes surprising confession: 'Careful what you wish for'

Two-time Oscar winner Michael Douglas made a surprising confession recently admitting that despite being successful as an actor and producer, you still need to be 'careful for what you wish for. "Careful what you wish for. I had a big production company. I financed my own movies," the Basic Instinct star told Far Out Magazine. "The producing aspect of my life sort of took over, and I would find myself in movies I was producing, and that is not a good combination," Michael said.

"I would finish acting and then there would be a pile of crap, scripts that we were developing that I would then have to go through, making all my notes for them and all of that," he admitted. Michael also confessed that he became overwhelmed: "So, the job became overwhelming. There were about 20 years in there which I could have simplified and probably enjoyed life more."

"I had been working pretty hard for almost 60 years, and I did not want to be one of those people who dropped dead on the set," he added.

The husband of Catherine Zeta Jones also said he'd be happy just to let his wife work. "If something special came up, I’d go back, but otherwise, I’m quite happy. I like to watch my wife work," he admitted.

© Getty Images for The Red Sea Int Michael poses in the portrait studio during the Red Sea International Film Festival

Catherine and Michael met in 1998 at a film festival in France. The Basic Instinct star reminisced on the fateful night in a sweet birthday tribute to his wife on Instagram in 2021. "My first night meeting Catherine at the Deauville Film Festival in 1998. I found out that she had the same birthday as me – tadaah!" he wrote.

© Getty Michael Douglas with his daughter and wife

"Then, when I discovered she loved golf, I realized all my fantasies had come true. I've lucked out at this time in my life. I just lucked out. I'm so impressed by her intelligence, sense of humor and work ethic." They are set to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary in November, and have welcomed two kids together: Dylan, 25, and Carys, 22.

© Getty Images Michael and his wife, Catherine Zeta Jones team up at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

The story of how they first met is quite the tale, as Michael explained to Larry King in 2001. "I said to her after about half an hour, 'You know, I'm going to be the father of your children.' It sounded good, and she said, 'You know, I've heard a lot about you and I've seen a lot about you, and I think it's time I say good night.'"

© FilmMagic Michael and Catherine attend the F1 Monaco Grand Prix

Michael added: "[I] got her some flowers and an apology – anyway, so I guess it worked out okay!" The duo split temporarily in August 2013, before reconciling eight months later, declaring that they were "back stronger than ever".