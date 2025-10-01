Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' sweet PDA steals the show in latest outing

Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband, Michael Douglas, were the perfect pair during a day on the green ahead of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland. The duo teamed up on The Old Course as amateurs, having been avid golf fans their whole lives. The Mask of Zorro actress looked svelte in a navy and black jacket with navy pants, white sneakers and a black cap. Michael was by her side in a blue zip-up sweater, navy trousers and gray sneakers paired with a blue cap.

The couple were pictured packing on the PDA as they wrapped their arms around each other on the course, and looked like professionals in their golfing getups. This comes just days after Catherine participated in the 2025 All-Star Celebrity Match at the Ryder Cup, where she was partnered with NBA Star Pau Gasol. They went head-to-head with GMA anchor Michael Strahan and country singer Miranda Lambert, yet ultimately failed to clinch the win.

"We didn't win, but that's okay. We had a fantastic day," she told her Instagram followers, before thanking the organizers for the special event. Catherine and Michael, who married in November 2000, recently celebrated their joint birthdays together on September 25 with sweet social media tributes to each other.

"To my birthday sister – what a joy celebrating another year with you! Congratulations on your spectacular game at the Celebrity Ryder Cup. Happy Birthday to the love of my life @catherinezetajones," the Basic Instinct actor wrote. His wife replied: "Happy Birthday Michael! Sharing this special day with you is once in a lifetime!"

Michael's eldest son, Cameron, who he welcomed with his first wife, Diandra Luker, shared his own tribute to the lovebirds. In his Instagram caption, he wrote: "Happy birthday to one helluva dynamic duo. Here's to many more filled with Peace Love and Happiness." Catherine and Michael share kids Dylan, 25, and Carys, 22.

© Getty Images Michael and Catherine packed on the PDA in Scotland

The loved-up pair have always had common interests, particularly their love of golf. In 2021, Michael shared a touching tribute to his wife for her birthday, detailing that their shared hobby made him fall even harder for her. "My first night meeting Catherine at the Deauville Film Festival in 1998. I found out that she had the same birthday as me – tadaah!" he said.

© Getty Images They are both avid golf fans

"Then, when I discovered she loved golf, I realized all my fantasies had come true. I've lucked out at this time in my life. I just lucked out. I'm so impressed by her intelligence, sense of humor and work ethic." They are set to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary in November, and are focused on being present parents to Dylan and Carys, who are making waves in the entertainment world.

© Getty Images The couple recently celebrated their joint birthday

Dylan graduated from Brown University in 2022 and has since become a budding actor and podcaster. He is set to make his film debut in the psychological thriller I Will Come to You, and launched his Young American podcast in 2024 in the lead up to the US election. As for Carys, she graduated from Brown in May 2025 and has already starred in the Spike Lee-produced short [Expletive] That Guy.