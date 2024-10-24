Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' staggering $60m property empire

When thinking of Hollywood A-list couples, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are up there with the best of them.

Between them, they have three Academy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards, not to mention Michael's prestigious AFI Lifetime Achievement Award, plus Catherine's Tony Award and BAFTA, so, it's clear the Chicago actress, 55, and the Wall Street star, 80, are esteemed in the acting world.

But their charm and appeal to fans is undoubtedly the rock-solid bond they have. The couple met in 1998 and two years later became husband and wife.

© Rich Fury Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards

Although there was much discussion at the time due to their 25-year age gap, their love has stood the test of time.

They're also parents to two children, Dylan, 24, and Carys, 21, while Michael is a father to his eldest, Cameron, 45, from his previous marriage to Diandra Luker.

Thanks to their lucrative careers, the starlet pair have acquired multiple homes across the globe.

From their staggering penthouse in New York City, plus a sprawling retreat not far away upstate, to their Majorcan paradise and city-living flat in central London with ties to royalty – Michael and Catherine's property portfolio is staggering.

Find out more about the Hollywood couple's past and present homes…

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' property empire

1/ 7 © Instagram Central Park, New York City Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are owners of a stunning apartment in New York City. More specifically, it's a penthouse suite overlooking Central Park West. Catherine and Michael's NYC home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms and sits atop the Kenilworth building. With high ceilings and period interiors, it's the ultimate luxe pad in the heart of the Big Apple. The couple actually put the home on the market in 2021 for more than $20 million. Clearly, the selling market wasn't playing ball and they ended up slashing the asking price a few months later to $19.5m. By 2022, it was taken off the market altogether, so they're not waving goodbye to Wall Street just yet.

2/ 7 Irvington, Westchester The couple are, however, in the middle of selling their enormous mansion in upstate New York. The mega mansion in Irvington, Westchester, is perhaps their most well-known property and was their primary residence while raising Carys and Dylan. However, the pair decided it was time to say goodbye. Catherine and Michael put the home on the market in June for $12 million. There aren't any reports suggesting that they've sold the property, and it's still visible on some luxury real estate websites, indicating they are yet to find a buyer. Nonetheless, it seems the decision to leave is final as Catherine told the WSJ that they simply didn't need the space anymore. MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones steals a kiss with 'lucky' husband Michael Douglas on set MORE: Michael Douglas displays youthful good looks as he snuggles up with wife and kids in heartwarming photo "When I purchased our Irvington home, I knew our family would share many happy times here, and we have!" the Mask of Zorro star told the publication. "Now that both our son and daughter have left the nest it seems like the right time to sell." The couple moved into the home after downsizing from their 15,000-square-foot mansion in nearby Bedford, which they reportedly sold for almost $20.5 million. The eight-bedroom property features an indoor swimming pool, a fitness room, a wood-panelled library, and a games room.

3/ 7 © Alamy St James' Palace, London They are considered big-screen royalty, so it's perhaps fitting that the couple have a home in London. But Michael and Catherine didn't rent just any old flat in the Big Smoke, they reportedly moved their stuff into an apartment at St James' Palace, owned by King Charles. Up until 2017, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie shared an apartment within the palace and it's also where Princes William and Harry used to live. Rental opportunities at the palace first cropped up in 2015 and it is believed to be the oldest palace in London still standing. Reports suggest a one-bedroom flat at St James' Palace retails on the rental market for just under £4,000 per month.

4/ 7 © Alamy Swansea, Wales Catherine is extremely proud of her Welsh roots and in the early 00s Michael and Catherine bought a home in Swansea, where she was born. The impressive home reportedly boasts four bedrooms, a grey exposed brick exterior, dormer windows, glass bannisters and a mammoth garage for their cars. Catherine and Michael's home is also surrounded by acres of green land including their own enormous garden. There aren't any photos of the home and the price hasn't been publicised, but we bet it's gorgeous.

5/ 7 © YouTube Villa S'Estaca, Majorca Michael acquired his beloved home, Villa S'Estaca, in Majorca, Spain in the 1990s when he was married to Diandra. Boasting 10 bedrooms and 11,000 square feet of space, it's set on the outskirts of the village of Valldemossa and can accommodate up to 20 people across five apartments, a loft, and two beautiful cottages. It was purchased in 1990 for $3.5 million, an arguably humble price tag considering it's now worth over ten times more, having been listed for $32.7m by luxury real estate company, Engel & Völkers. After their divorce – which happened to be one of the most expensive in Hollywood (a reported $45 million) – the European bolthole became something of an issue. As part of the legal proceedings, which were finalized in 2000, they kept joint ownership until 2014 when they tried – and failed – to sell. The actor told Majorcan newspaper Ultima Hora in 2021: "It was very uncomfortable sharing the property with my ex-wife Diandra. Six months for each of us wasn't very pleasant for anyone." In the end, Michael bought his ex's 50 per cent stake and is now the sole owner. He and Catherine now use their villa as a sunny escape. Michael said previously of the gorgeous Mediterranean home: "Many of my friends have stayed at S'Estaca, and we've enjoyed wonderful times here together. S'Estaca has its own olive groves and vineyard, and naturally there's a fine cellar in which to store the award-winning wine. "When I saw Villa S'Estaca for the first time in 1990, I fell under its spell."



6/ 7 © Alamy Warwick Parish, Bermuda Michael and Catherine have been fortunate not only with their Majorcan villa but also their three-acre compound in luxury Bermuda. The home is an eight-bedroom, eight-bathroom retreat. Catherine and Michael's home also featured a gym, sauna, tennis court and swimming pool outside. It was the perfect place for escaping to the sun. Only the pair seemed to have a change of heart and sold the 7,300-acre estate in 2019 for $10 million, $30 million less than what they originally listed it for. Michael has ancestral ties to the British island territory, telling Architectural Digest in 2002: "There's real solace in returning to this tiny island where I have so many relatives, probably 70, in one place. To me, Bermuda is a real family spot."