Michael Douglas' son Dylan towers over famous dad as they celebrate big news

Michael Douglas marked a milestone in his family this week as his youngest son, Dylan, turned 25.

The 80-year-old actor marked the occasion with a rare father-son photo on Instagram, writing: "Wow, a quarter of a century! I couldn't be more proud of your talent and the man you've become. I love you, Dylan. Happy Birthday."

In the photo, Dylan dressed head-to-toe in denim and stood noticeably taller than his father.

Dylan is the son of Michael and Catherine Zeta-Jones, 55, who married in 2000. Born the same year, Dylan arrived just two years before his younger sister, Carys, 22. The siblings grew up largely out of the public eye but have shared glimpses of their close bond over the years, often appearing together at red carpet events and in their parents' social media posts.

Like his little sister, Dylan attended Brown University. In 2016, he spoke publicly about his experience with dyslexia, something both parents championed. Catherine proudly posted a clip of his speech on Instagram at the time, writing: "My son Dylan at age 15, talking about his dyslexia so eloquently. Hard work with good teachers. Forever indebted. #educationforall."

Both Dylan and Carys have accompanied their famous parents to fashion shows, movie premieres, and award ceremonies. In 2022, Dylan attended the premiere of Netflix's Wednesday as his mother's date. Catherine, who plays Morticia Addams in the hit series, told PEOPLE on the red carpet: "Well first of all, [my] husband Michael is very happy that this is my date! A collaboration between the two of us, the gift that keeps on giving."

She added that both of her children have been "so incredibly supportive” of her, calling having them by her side "a blessing."

Dylan has also shown a daring streak. In 2019, he posted a video of himself skydiving to Instagram. Michael later reacted to the stunt during an appearance on The Ellen Show, saying: "I remember that age. It's a hormonal thing, I think, for boys—testing yourself."

While his early brush with show business came in 2011 when he voiced a role in Phineas and Ferb, Dylan is now making his on-screen debut. He's set to star in the upcoming psychological thriller I Will Come to You, playing the lead role of Julian Marks. Speaking to Variety about the role, he said: "I was drawn to this role because of its complexity and depth. I am looking forward to bringing this character to life and being a part of a project that pushes boundaries."

Beyond acting, Dylan hosts Young American with Dylan Douglas, a podcast exploring social and political issues with guests ranging from activists to policymakers.

With a milestone birthday, his first lead film role on the horizon, and the support of his close-knit family, Dylan is stepping into his next chapter and his parents couldn't be prouder.