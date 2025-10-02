Catherine Zeta-Jones faces 3-day challenge with husband Michael Douglas: 'An intimidating dream come true'

Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband, Michael Douglas, are ready to give it their all on the golf course in Scotland for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, which will see the stars face a three-day challenge on the green. The Wednesday actress took to Instagram to share her excitement for the upcoming competition, alongside a glossy video of the couple practicing their golf swings. "Liking the Links!!!! It's a family affair!!! Warming up for [a] fantastic three days that can only be the @dunhilllinks at the home of golf St Andrews Old Course. An intimidating dream come true," she captioned the post.

Fans of the duo took to Catherine's comment section to share in her excitement, with one writing, "Looking good on that golf course you two," while another added, "You both have a beautiful swing!" Another fan chimed in, "Amazing couple," while a fourth declared that Catherine was "always elegant no matter what she [was] wearing."

The championship kicks off on Thursday October 2nd, and will run until Sunday October 5th. It incorporates two competitions, one being an individual professional tournament for the world's best golfers, and the other being a team competition where professionals are paired with amateurs.

Both Catherine and Michael have played at the event before, but never in the same year. "I'm delighted to be playing again, and it will be even more enjoyable with Michael alongside me. No doubt there will be a touch of friendly competition between us in the Team Championship," the mother of two shared in a statement.

"When I partnered with Victor Perez, the 2019 champion, I loved the experience. The atmosphere was incredible, and the galleries gave us such great support. We didn't make the cut – which I know is every amateur's goal – so that will be one of my targets this time. I'm already excited to see which professional I'll be paired with."

© Getty Images Catherine and Michael are preparing for the Alfred Dunhills Championship

Catherine and Michael bonded over their shared love of golf when they met in 1998 at a film festival in France. The Basic Instinct star reminisced on the fateful night in a sweet birthday tribute to his wife on Instagram in 2021. "My first night meeting Catherine at the Deauville Film Festival in 1998. I found out that she had the same birthday as me – tadaah!" he wrote.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The couple bonded over their love of golf

"Then, when I discovered she loved golf, I realized all my fantasies had come true. I've lucked out at this time in my life. I just lucked out. I'm so impressed by her intelligence, sense of humor and work ethic." They are set to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary in November, and have welcomed two kids together: Dylan, 25, and Carys, 22.

© Getty Images They first met at the Deauville Film Festival 1998

The story of how they first met is quite the tale, as Michael explained to Larry King in 2001. "I said to her after about half an hour, 'You know, I'm going to be the father of your children.' It sounded good, and she said, 'You know, I've heard a lot about you and I've seen a lot about you, and I think it's time I say good night.'"

© Instagram Catherine and Michael share kids Dylan and Carys

Michael added: "[I] got her some flowers and an apology – anyway, so I guess it worked out okay!" The duo split temporarily in August 2013, before reconciling eight months later, declaring that they were "back stronger than ever".