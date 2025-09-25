Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michael Douglas, 81, and Catherine Zeta-Jones, 56, look impossibly youthful in joint birthday snapshot
The A-list couple have been married since 2000 and share a birthday and two children together

Michael and Catherine look smart in lace gown and suit in red carpet photo
Hannah Hargrave
Hannah HargraveUS Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Happy birthday to Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones! The pair rang in their special day together on September 25, with Michael turning 81 and Catherine welcoming her 56th trip around the sun. Michael took to Instagram to share a selfie of them at the Ryder Cup All-Stars tournament and fans were blown away by their tributes and their youthful good looks. 

The Wall Street star wrote a sweet message to his wife of 25 years. "To my birthday sister—what a joy celebrating another year with you," he wrote. "Congratulations on your spectacular game at the Celebrity Ryder Cup. Happy Birthday to the love of my life @catherinezetajones." She was quick to respond and commented: "Happy birthday darling. I can't think of anyone else to share a birthday with." Their fans adored their interaction and commented with heart emojis and sent birthday best wishes.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the Opening Ceremony of The Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 on December 05, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.© Getty Images
The couple rang in their birthdays together

Competitive spirit

Just the day before, Catherine took part in the golf tournament and Michael was there to cheer her on. The Wednesday actress spoke to HELLO! at the event and confessed to having a "healthy" competitive spirit in their household. 

The pair share grown children, Carys and Dylan, who are carving out careers in the entertainment industry. When asked about the advice she'd give them as they gravitate into the limelight, Catherine quipped: "Play golf."

Empty nest

Carys Douglas arm in arm with Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones in Cannes© Getty
The couple with their daughter

After their kids left home, Catherine noticed a significant shift in her marriage to Michael. During an appearance on late night TV, she said: "It's like, 'What's gonna happen?' Oh, it's like, you're gonna look at your husband and go, 'Remember me?' No!" 

Her concerns were short-lived as she confirmed there are some benefits to their kids getting older and flying the nest. "We're good," she said of her and Michael. "And the coolest thing is our kids, who are now 25 and [22], like to hang with us. And that's the best," she continued, jokingly adding, "But if I was a kid, I'd want to hang out with Michael Douglas, too." 

Dylan Michael Douglas, Michael Douglas, and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend Marvel Studios' âAnt-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" at Regency Village Theatre on February 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Dylan is the couple's oldest child together

It's not just Catherine who was initially concerned about her and her husband's new living situation; Michael was too. "It's scary. It really is. You forget how many conversations you sort of hide behind in terms of talking about your kids and what's going on next and this and that, then one day you just look at each other ... we're 20 years now, so all those good years of paying attention to each other are paying off now."

