Michael Douglas, 81, and Catherine Zeta-Jones, 56, look impossibly youthful in joint birthday snapshot

Happy birthday to Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones! The pair rang in their special day together on September 25, with Michael turning 81 and Catherine welcoming her 56th trip around the sun. Michael took to Instagram to share a selfie of them at the Ryder Cup All-Stars tournament and fans were blown away by their tributes and their youthful good looks.

The Wall Street star wrote a sweet message to his wife of 25 years. "To my birthday sister—what a joy celebrating another year with you," he wrote. "Congratulations on your spectacular game at the Celebrity Ryder Cup. Happy Birthday to the love of my life @catherinezetajones." She was quick to respond and commented: "Happy birthday darling. I can't think of anyone else to share a birthday with." Their fans adored their interaction and commented with heart emojis and sent birthday best wishes.



© Getty Images The couple rang in their birthdays together

Competitive spirit

Just the day before, Catherine took part in the golf tournament and Michael was there to cheer her on. The Wednesday actress spoke to HELLO! at the event and confessed to having a "healthy" competitive spirit in their household.

The pair share grown children, Carys and Dylan, who are carving out careers in the entertainment industry. When asked about the advice she'd give them as they gravitate into the limelight, Catherine quipped: "Play golf."

Empty nest

© Getty The couple with their daughter

After their kids left home, Catherine noticed a significant shift in her marriage to Michael. During an appearance on late night TV, she said: "It's like, 'What's gonna happen?' Oh, it's like, you're gonna look at your husband and go, 'Remember me?' No!"

Her concerns were short-lived as she confirmed there are some benefits to their kids getting older and flying the nest. "We're good," she said of her and Michael. "And the coolest thing is our kids, who are now 25 and [22], like to hang with us. And that's the best," she continued, jokingly adding, "But if I was a kid, I'd want to hang out with Michael Douglas, too."

© Getty Images Dylan is the couple's oldest child together

It's not just Catherine who was initially concerned about her and her husband's new living situation; Michael was too. "It's scary. It really is. You forget how many conversations you sort of hide behind in terms of talking about your kids and what's going on next and this and that, then one day you just look at each other ... we're 20 years now, so all those good years of paying attention to each other are paying off now."