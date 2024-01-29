Wimbledon star Pete Sampras reveals unshaven look as he makes coffee run in Beverly Hills

Wimbledon tennis ace Pete Sampras sported an unshaven look on Friday as he stepped out to make a coffee run in Beverly Hills, California.

The former World No. 1, who famously clinched victory over Andre Agassi at the US Open final in 2002, was spotted holding a tray of three large coffees outside his local Starbucks.

© London Entertainment/SplashNews.com Pete Sampras made a pit stop to grab some coffee

For the afternoon outing, the American sports star, 52, donned a pair of blue jeans, a charcoal grey T-shirt and a khaki green zip-up hoodie.

Pete has been keeping a low profile ever since he officially retired from tennis in 2003. The then-32-year-old bid a fond farewell to the sport at a special ceremony at the start of the US Open, flanked by his wife Bridgette and their baby son, Christian.

© London Entertainment/SplashNews.com The tennis player dressed down in jeans and a sweater

He was also joined by a string of tennis stars including the likes of legendary players Boris Becker, John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors. Pete played his last match against Agassi in 2002. It marked his fifth title at the tournament and made him, at 31, the oldest player ever to triumph in the competition.

Meanwhile, towards the end of 2023, Pete revealed that his wife Bridgette had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Sharing the news with ATP, Pete issued a statement which read: "As most have come to know, I am a pretty quiet and private person.

"However, this past year has been an exceptionally challenging time for my family and I have decided to share what’s been going on. Last December, my wife, Bridgette, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer."

© Getty Images Bridgette Wilson and Pete Sampras tied the knot in 2000

He continued: "Since then, she has had major surgery, pushed through chemotherapy and continues with targeted maintenance therapy. Watching Bridgette continue to be an incredible mom and wife through it all, has been inspiring."

Pete went on to say: "I have also learned that it is very hard to reach for support when something is simply too hard to talk about. With that said, I will end this by humbly asking for good thoughts and prayers for our family as Bridgette continues to thrive on her healing journey."

© Getty Images Pete holding the Winner's trophy after defeating compatriot Andre Agassi in the Men's US Open final in 1990

While Pete has made a name for himself on court, his wife Bridgette is a former actress with a few notable film credits to her name including the likes of The Wedding Planner, Billy Madison and I Know What You Did Last Summer. In the world of TV, meanwhile, the star has appeared in Frasier, Saved by the Bell and CSI: Miami.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2000 after nine months of dating, are doting parents to two children: sons Christian and Ryan. They welcomed their eldest son in November 2002 and their youngest in July 2005.