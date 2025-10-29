Brad Pitt sparks concern with unrecognizable appearance amid star-studded outing

Brad Pitt shocked fans on Tuesday night when he appeared at a baseball game looking completely unrecognizable, as filming for his upcoming flick, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, continues. The 61-year-old sat beside his pal, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, as they watched Game Four of the fall classic unfold between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brad showed his Dodgers pride in a white, long-sleeved shirt with the team's logo printed across the chest, while Flea wore a purple LA Lakers shirt and a blue Dodgers cap.

Brad looked so different during his unexpected appearance at the game, with his blond locks worn in a cropped style and his blond mustache on full display. He appeared to be sunburnt, too, which sparked concern amongst fans on social media. A snap of Brad and Flea made it to the SportsNet Instagram page, and his supporters took to the comment section to share their thoughts on his look.

"I hope Brad has good sun protection SPF," wrote one, while another added, "Got a little too much sun!" Another fan asked, "What happened to Brad Pitt's face?" while a fourth said, "Brad Pitt might want to consider sunscreen." Some of the actor's fiercest supporters defended his appearance, with one writing, "Brad Pitt is one fine lookin' man," and another declaring, "Brad Pitt looks sensational!"

Also in the crowd at the event was Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle; the pair proudly sported Dodgers caps to the chagrin of some commenters, who assumed that the royal would support the Toronto team. "I hear these four are starting a band called the Red Hot Royal Seven," joked one fan online, referring to the unexpected appearances of the two royals, as well as Brad and Flea.

The Dodgers game was a star-studded night, with other celebrities like LeBron and Savannah James, Sydney Sweeney, Chris Pine, Dax Shepard, Jason Bateman and Ken Jeong all in attendance. Brad is no stranger to major appearance changes, and debuted the blond mustache when filming began for The Adventures of Cliff Booth in July.

© MLB Photos via Getty Images Brad joined his pal, Flea, at the World Series baseball game

The film is a sequel to Quentin Tarantino's 2019 movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, co-starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie. The flick won Brad the Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2020, and he is reprising his role in the anticipated follow-up film.

© Instagram Fans urged Brad to wear sunscreen due to his red-faced appearance

"This is something Quentin wrote as an episode – not really a sequel, but an episode of the character from Once Upon a Time," he told Deadline in June. "It should be really fun. It should be good fun." Brad plays Cliff Booth, a stuntman, WWII veteran and best friend of Leonardo's Rick Dalton.

Brad played Cliff Booth in the 2019 film

"Where I am in my life, I was just really drawn to him," the father of six told W Magazine of his character. "It was a guy who was pretty at peace with his place in life. Knew what he was dedicated to. What he was not dedicated to. Looked for the best in people, but was not surprised to get the worst in people. I could relate to that."