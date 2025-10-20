Jane Goodall's cause of death confirmed following her passing aged 91

Pioneering scientist and environmental activist Dr. Jane Goodall's cause of death has now been revealed three weeks after her passing, aged 91, which came amid a speaking tour in the US. The English native died as a result of a cardiac arrest, according to her death certificate obtained by TMZ. The document added epilepsy as a condition of note, although it is unclear if it contributed to her passing. The Jane Goodall Institute previously announced that she had died due to natural causes on October 1.

"She was in California as part of her speaking tour in the United States. Dr. Goodall's discoveries as an ethologist revolutionized science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world," the institute wrote in a statement.

"Dr. Goodall's life and work not only made an indelible mark on our understanding of chimpanzees and other species, but also of humankind and the environments we all share. She inspired curiosity, hope and compassion in countless people around the world, and paved the way for many others – particularly young people who gave her hope for the future."

Jane passed away in a private home in Beverly Hills and was discovered the next morning. Her body was then cremated and returned to the UK. She is survived by her only child, Hugo, whom she welcomed with her first husband, Baron Hugo van Lawick. Her son welcomed three children of his own, Angel, Merlin and Nick, with his wife, Maria.

To learn more about Jane's close bond with Prince Harry, watch below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Prince Harry's sweet moment with Dr Jane Goodall

Jane's mark on the world of science is undeniable. She made the groundbreaking discovery in the '60s that chimpanzees use tools, which challenged the belief that only humans were capable of such intelligence. The icon had been fascinated with animals since birth, and traveled to Kenya at just 23 years old to work with anthropologist Louis Leakey. Jane then studied chimps in Tanzania, Africa, at age 26.

© Getty Images Jane passed away due to cardiac arrest, as per her death certificate

"Apparently, from the time I was about one-and-a-half or two, I used to study insects, anything, and this gradually evolved and developed and grew, and then I read books like Dr. Dolittle and Tarzan, then it had to be Africa that was my goal," the doctor told the BBC's Terry Wogan on his talk show in 1986. Jane was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former President Joe Biden in January.

© CBS via Getty Images Jane was a groundbreaking scientist and primatologist

Tributes have poured in for Jane, including from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who released a statement following her death. "Dr. Jane Goodall DBE was a visionary humanitarian, scientist, friend to the planet, and friend to us. Her commitment to changing lives extends beyond what the world saw, and also to what we personally felt. She held our son, Archie, when he was first born, and showered love and care to those who were privileged to know her. She will be deeply missed."

© Getty She is survived by her son, Hugo, and three grandchildren

Former President Barack Obama also shared a tribute, writing, "Jane Goodall had a remarkable ability to inspire us to connect with the natural wonders of our world, and her groundbreaking work on primates and the importance of conservation opened doors for generations of women in science. Michelle and I are thinking of all those who loved and admired her."