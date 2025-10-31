'80s St. Elsewhere star shares rare makeup-free selfie as fans go wild

Oscar winner Helen Hunt stunned fans on Wednesday with a makeup-free selfie following her appearance at the World Series baseball game between the LA Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays. The 62-year-old took to Instagram to share her support for the Dodgers in a branded blue T-shirt, and added stacked necklaces and aviator sunglasses to complete the casual look. She tagged Dodgers player Freddie Freeman in the photo, as well as his team, who won the game against their Canadian rivals on October 28.

Helen's fans rushed to the comment section to praise her laid-back look, with one writing, "Oh still so beautiful," while another added, "So raw, so real. Unusual for Hollywood." Another chimed in, "You have aged beautifully," while a fourth said, "Still drop dead gorgeous you are Helen!" The blonde beauty has been open in the past about her decision to age naturally and avoid cosmetic surgery altogether.

"It felt impossible not to internalize the way you're supposed to look. And [there was] a certain amount of misery and shame around not looking exactly that way," she told Flow Space of the early days of her career. "I realized, 'This could quietly ruin your whole life.' I made a decision: I'm not playing. Not gonna [let it] take up a lot of space in my mind."

The actress later shared with HuffPost Live that she had decided to not let people's opinions about her body get to her. "I had my run in the '80s about being really worried about how I looked. Everybody was more fit, or more thin, and I maxed out on worrying about it," she told the publication. "I just gave up on worrying about it. When I gave it up, my brain and body got better."

"I was taking these exercise classes called 'abs, thighs, and buns' and I was like, 'I'm going to be dead one day – do I really want to give up an hour in this class?" Helen was a major star in the '80s and '90s, having appeared in everything from Girls Just Want To Have Fun with Sarah Jessica Parker to Twister with Jodie Foster and St. Elsewhere with Denzel Washington.

© Instagram Helen shared a casual selfie with fans

She also nabbed an Oscar win for her role in As Good As It Gets with Jack Nicholson. Helen is perhaps best known for starring on the smash-hit sitcom Mad About You for seven years alongside Paul Reiser. The duo played a couple living in New York City navigating their lives together.

© Getty Images The actress has been open about aging in Hollywood

Helen won four Emmy Awards for the show and appeared in the 12-episode 2019 revival, despite her hesitations about the reboot. "We were 100% sure we would never do a reboot. It seemed like a really cheesy thing to do, and we'd answered everything, and we looked down on them," she said during a fan expo.

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images She won four Emmys for her work on Mad About You

"And then I saw Will & Grace, and I was like, it's really good and it's really funny. Are we maybe stupid and should think about it?" She then signed on for the revival, which saw her character grappling with being an empty nester as the couple's daughter, Mabel, moved out.