Helen Hunt sports refreshing new look in unfiltered photo far from Hollywood red carpets

After Pamela Anderson ditched her heavy glam makeup in favour of a natural radiant complexion in 2019, many women in Hollywood have followed in her footsteps and braved a bare face.

Helena Hunt embraced her natural beauty while she enjoyed a date night at the Wrigley Field in Chicago with her beau, Jeffrey Nordling. The two-time Academy Award winner posed for a fresh-faced selfie outside the stadium as she geared up for the start of baseball season.

© Instagram Helen Hunt opted for a makeup-free face

The As Good As it Gets actress wrapped up for the weather as she draped a grey scarf around her neck. Meanwhile, the Desperate Housewives alum stood next to his girlfriend clad in a black waterproof jacket, a matching sweater, and a pair of clear-framed spectacles.

Helen posted the sweet snap on Instagram alongside the caption: "Tonight I saw @officialwrigleyfield (just from the outside) for the first time. My God. What a beautiful place.

"In just a few hours the Chicago @cubs will play my @dodgers in Tokyo in the first game of the 2025 season. Let’s go Dodgers. But my goodness the Cubs are epic and this stadium is a work of art.

"Let’s go Dodgers! #baseball2025."

© Instagram Helen is starring in Betrayal

This isn't the first time the Hollywood star has stepped away from her makeup bag. Helen, who is currently starring in Harold Pinter's play Betrayal at Chicago's Goodman Theater, shared a photograph from her dressing room and gave fans a glimpse inside the backstage antics of the hit production.

The image depicted the actress sitting at her vanity table dressed in a white, buttoned shirt. Helena scraped her locks back into a low ponytail to show off her radiant, natural complexion that didn't have a smidge of makeup on it.

Helena penned: "Tech…Day 1 'Betrayal' @goodmantheatre #LAStrong."

© Getty Images Helen Hunt during the 70th Annual Academy Awards

The refreshing look is worlds apart from Helen's iconic 1998 Oscars look for the the 70th Academy Awards. The star won the award for Best Actress for the role in James L. Brooks' As Good as it Gets. All eyes were on Helen's Grace Kelly inspired baby blue Gucci gown. The floor-length garment was crafted from glossy silk and featured a bandeau neckline. A matching shawl was draped over the star's arms for an added touch of drama.

© Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock Grace Kelly in To Catch A Thief

Helen's luscious blonde locks were styled into an elegant updo while her makeup oozed soft glam with a shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy nude lip.

The scene-stealing look was inspired by the blue Edith Head tulle gown that Grace donned in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1955 film To Catch A Thief. The Grecian-inspired dress boasted a powder blue shade and was paired with a coordinated chiffon shawl that was fasted to one of the straps. Similarly to Helen, Grace opted for a jewelry-free décolletage to allow her stunning dress to do all the talking.