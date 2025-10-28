Mandy Moore's latest transformation leaves fans saying the same thing

Mandy Moore showcased her svelte figure at the Vogue World event in Los Angeles on Sunday, proving that she will never go out of style. The mom of three arrived in a shimmering, sequinned red Rodarte gown for the fashion show, featuring spaghetti straps and a thigh slit. She added delicate drop earrings and red slingback heels before completing the look with her brown-blonde hair falling in subtle waves past her shoulders. Mandy's fans rushed to the comment section of her Instagram post to share their reactions to her stunning transformation, with one writing, "UNREAL!" while another added, "Oh hello Jessica Rabbit."

A third fan chimed in, "BOMBSHELL," while another declared, "This dress + you in it is stunning!!!!!" Mandy attended the Vogue World event alongside the who's who of the fashion and entertainment world, including Cara Delevingne, Nicole Kidman, Miley Cyrus and Hailey Bieber. Mandy recently sparked discussion online when fans claimed that she looked unrecognizable at the 2025 Inspiration Awards in October, amid a turbulent year for the star.

She arrived at the event wearing a black leather miniskirt and a draped silk blouse, complete with a bold makeup look. Social media users couldn't quite believe their eyes when they saw the star, whose face looked different from previous appearances. "I would NEVER have recognized Mandy if u [sic] didn't say!" said one, while another added, "That is NOT Mandy Moore OMG howwww."

A third chimed in, "I'm over here like this is Mandy Moore, the singer and actress? Because she looks literally nothing like she did," while others exclaimed how stunning she looked. The "Candy" singer has been open about cosmetic surgery in the past, revealing to PopSugar that she had not undergone any procedures. "I remember seeing some blog post that said I got a nose job," she recalled.

"I was like, 'That's weird – my nose is pretty imperfect.' I have a crinkled part underneath the bridge of my nose, and I remember laughing like, 'I feel like I would have fixed that had I had a nose job.' I don't know, maybe it was just a weird picture or weird makeup or shading or something."

© Getty Images for Vogue Mandy looked incredible in the red Rodarte gown

She continued: "People think everyone in Hollywood has had a nose job or some work done, but it's not always true. People are going to believe what they want, and that's fine. And if having work done is going to make somebody feel better about themselves, then more power to them."

© Getty Images for Vogue She attended the Vogue World event on Sunday

Despite her glowing appearance, Mandy has had a tough year, and endured heartbreak after her Los Angeles home burned down in January amid the devastating California wildfires. The 41-year-old shared insight into her loss in February, recalling the moment that their young family was forced to evacuate.

© Getty Images Mandy's appearance at the Inspiration Awards sparked discussion

"We never got an evacuation notice. Sometimes in the quieter moments of processing the last month, I play the game of what would have happened if I didn't have my phone next to me, playing my typical 'piano for deep sleep' mix as I nursed Lou before bed, so I could answer the call from my brother-in-law?" she wrote on Instagram.

© Allen Berezovsky The 41-year-old lost her home in the California wildfires

"We found out this week that while our house is still standing, because of the proximity to the fires/ burning structures (around us on all sides) the contents of our home are a near total loss," she added. "Clothes, furniture, pretty much everything will have to be disposed of…maybe even the walls too." Her family was temporarily taken in by Hilary Duff and her husband, before they began to rebuild their home.