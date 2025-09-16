Jennifer Lopez mistaken for this fellow singer after unveiling platinum blonde hair transformation

Jennifer Lopez may have a pretty instantly recognizable face, but her latest transformation did have fans doing a double take. The "Let's Get Loud" singer most recently took on the role of Aurora and Ingrid Luna for the film adaptation of Kiss of a Spider Woman, based on the 1992 thriller musical by Terrence McNally, itself based on the 1976 novel by Manuel Puig. And as the Selena actress shared a round of photos of her transformation for the movie, which will release October 10, fans couldn't help but think that in the photos, she looks like none other than fellow pop-star Gwen Stefani.

Over the weekend, Jennifer took to Instagram and shared a round of behind-the-scenes photos of her time on set, reflecting on stepping into the role of the Spider Woman. In the first of the photos, she is seen with platinum blonde hair pinned up, wearing a robe, and her red lips and thinned out eyebrows are in fact reminiscent of the "Underneath It All" singer's signature look.

© Instagram Jennifer's hair had her mistaken for Gwen

She also included a photo of herself in a stone bathtub while looking at fashion drawings, and another mirror selfie highlighting her Spider Woman transformation. "Stepping into the role of Aurora felt like dancing through the golden age of cinema," she wrote in her caption, adding: "With all the glitz, glamour, and a whole lot of dancing. Stepping back into time has never been so much fun."

Recommended video You may also like TRAILER: Kiss of the Spider Woman

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and highlight her resemblance to Gwen, though first make-up artist Scott Barnes wrote: "This was no ordinary glam. I created a full transformation for JLo as Ingrid Luna in Kiss of the Spider Woman — and she looks breathtaking."

Then one fan suggested: "Omg I thought it was Gwen [Stefani]," as others followed suit with: "Thought this was Gwen Stefani," and: "She looks like Gwen Stefani," as well as: "Woww insane how much you look like @gwenstefani here," plus even fellow singer Natasha Beddingfield commented: "Omg you look like @gwenstefani," adding: "Love you sis."

© Instagram She shared a slew of behind-the-scenes photos

Kiss of the Spider Woman, which also stars Diego Luna as Valentín Arregui and Tonatiuh as Luis Molina, was produced by Jennifer's ex-husband Ben Affleck and his best friend and frequent collaborator Matt Damon through their production company Artists Equity, which was founded in late 2022.

© Getty With her director Bill Condon

It is the second film from Ben and Matt that Jennifer releases since her divorce from Ben. Last year, when the first of them, Unstoppable, was announced, Ben raved about having cast Jennifer in the project. Speaking with CBS News at the time, when asked about the rumors of her participation, he attempted to keep it under wraps, simply saying: "We always hire the very best performers. And in this case, I can say every single person that's been cast so far I think is the very absolute best choice." He eventually relented though, confirming: "Yes, I believe Jennifer Lopez may be doing that movie."

The movie will be out October 10

Once he confirmed the news, he couldn't help but gush about her, and even admitted: "Can't make it look like she's doing it as a favor to me, but actually she is." Ben then detailed what a major perk it was to get to work with his then-wife, endearingly adding: "What fun, what a joy to do something with her, see her be great, go to work with your wife, go to work with your best friend."