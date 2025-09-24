Shiloh Jolie debuts edgy new transformation – a look back at her style evolution

Shiloh Jolie has never conformed to the Hollywood mold, and instead prefers to take daring risks when it comes to fashion. The 19-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is not afraid to mix it up, whether that be with clothes, accessories or even hairstyles. She recently stepped out with an eye-catching, edgy new look, sporting a bleach blonde hairstyle and a bottom lip piercing that lent her an air of punk rock. The teen opted for a black hoodie with Al Pacino's Scarface character printed on it, as well as baggy jeans and black sneakers.

Her style has changed dramatically over the years, with Shiloh's latest look reflecting her passion for dance. Join HELLO! as we explore how the budding dance star has experimented with everything from men's clothing to makeup.

Breaking the mold As a child, Shiloh quickly began to showcase her unique style, which consisted of suits, ties and androgynous clothing. Speaking to Vanity Fair, Angelina revealed that her daughter loved "dressing like a dude" and felt more comfortable looking like her brothers. "Shiloh, we feel, has Montenegro style," the actress said. "It's how people dress there. She likes tracksuits, she likes [regular] suits."



© Getty Tomboy style "She likes to dress like a boy. She wants to be a boy," Angelina added. "So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boys' everything. She thinks she's one of the brothers." The proud mother explained that she wanted Shiloh to feel comfortable in her own skin. "I think she is fascinating, the choices she is making. And I would never be the kind of parent to force somebody to be something they are not," she told Reuters. "Children should be allowed to express themselves in whatever way they wish without anybody judging them because it is an important part of their growth."

© Getty Switching it up As Shiloh entered the latter half of her teen years, she began to experiment with a more feminine style, reaching for flowing dresses and makeup for the first time. She wore her mom's Dior dress to The Eternals premiere in Rome in 2019 alongside her sister Zahara, looking stunning in the black outfit. The blonde beauty added her own personal touch to the look by wearing yellow animal print sneakers.



© Getty Images Feminine silhouettes She then joined her siblings at the film's LA premiere in a deconstructed version of her mom's Gabriela Hearst gown, which fell to just above her knees. She added large gold hoop earrings and a subtle smoky eye, as well as a hint of pink lipstick. Angelina later revealed to Entertainment Tonight that each of her children's outfits were either vintage pieces or taken directly from her closet.



© Kolanie Marks Shiloh's dance dreams Ever since Shiloh started at the Millenium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, her style has completely changed to reflect the need for comfort and ease of movement while on the move. She typically sports baggy, athletic-style clothing while coming and going from the dance studio, and has embraced an edgier look to match the dance aesthetic.

