Nia Long is ageless in sultry photo following major milestone

Nia Long has seemingly found the fountain of youth, if her latest social media post is anything to go by. The iconic actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sultry snap in honor of her 55th birthday, complete with a cocktail and a luxurious bath. In the photo, Nia appeared to be in her home with a robe thrown on and one foot on the lip of the bathtub as she leaned forward, drink in hand. She wore her tresses pulled back into a chic bun in the black-and-white picture, and fans couldn't get enough of her glowing look.

"Epic," wrote one, while another added, "Beautiful photo!" A third chimed in, "She's so fine. I just wanna kiss my screen," while another declared her an "icon". Nia shared an exuberant message to encapsulate her special day. "This life is sweet…DOUBLE NICKELS BABY!!! 10-30 #itsmybirthday," she wrote in the caption. Nia also posted a photo of herself on Instagram grinning from ear to ear, with the message, "Beyond grateful for another year of growth."

Nia has long been praised for her ageless appearance and incredible skin, yet shared her desire to break the stigma around aging in Hollywood with People in 2022. "I so appreciate the compliment," she began. "But I have to tell you, there's so much pressure in this industry to stay beautiful and to stay young. And I'm really not interested in leaning into this idea of perfection."

"I am a proud 51, and eventually I'm going to age in a way where it's obvious and I want it to happen beautifully and gracefully," she continued. "I don't really want the pressure of feeling like I have to be beautiful and perfect because I think beauty comes at any age."

As for her beauty secrets, Nia doesn't swear by any one product or diet. "I don't do anti-aging things, or use products because I think I look old or am trying to avoid aging. I use products to stay healthy and to keep healthy, vibrant skin. There's a difference," she explained.

© Instagram Nia was glowing in the sultry birthday snap

"The skin gods have definitely blessed me. I'm always grateful and thankful for my good, clean, healthy skin. But I don't take it for granted. And in order to maintain healthy skin, you have to do the work." Nia, who has been in the industry since the '80s, has learned the importance of self-love over time.

© Getty Images for ABFF The actress shared that her flawless skin was down to good genetics

"I honestly think the real beauty comes from within. And I know for myself, I am a work in progress. I mean, we can use all the creams, all the lotions, all the makeup in the world, but if you're not feeling good on the inside, the beauty just isn't radiant. It becomes sort of this superficial mask," she said.

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Nia has barely aged since the early days of her acting career

The mom of two is a Hollywood staple, having starred in 1991's Boyz n the Hood, 1995's Friday, 1997's Love Jones, and in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. She is set to play Michael Jackson's mother, Katherine Jackson, in the upcoming biopic, Michael, about the pop star's life. Colman Domingo will portray Michael's father, Joe Jackson, while the "Thriller" singer's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will play the titular role.