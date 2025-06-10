Tori Spelling's daughter Stella undergoes major punk transformation for 17th birthday — photo

It is an extra special, celebratory week for Tori Spelling and her family.

On Monday, June 9, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum rang in her eldest daughter Stella's 17th trip around the sun — and celebrated the teen getting her driver's license.

The doting mom has five children with ex-husband Dean McDermott, to whom she was married from 2006 to 2023; in addition to the birthday girl, she is also a mom to Liam, 18, Hattie, 13, Finn, 12, and Beau, eight.

© Instagram Stella is officially 17

In honor of Stella's special day, Tori took to Instagram and shared a photo of her highlighting her epic transformation.

Stella seems to have mastered the punk princess aesthetic, and appears in the photo sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car, her blonde hair highlighted with crimped, black and pink streaks matching her lacey tank top, plus she topped it all off with an edgy eyeliner look.

"Stella McDermott Accelerates…" Tori declared in her caption, adding: "My girl @stella_mcdermott08 turned 17 today and got her driver's license!!"

© Getty Tori at an April screening of The Carters in Los Angeles

Revealing she got a "perfect score" on her test, she further gushed about how "proud" she is and admitted she is "having all the feels."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and note their disbelief at how quickly she has grown up, with one writing: "Happy Birthday, girlie! I remember when she was tiny. Have a fun (and safe) birthday!" as others followed suit with: "Happy Birthday Stella & congrats on getting your license," and: "She's so beautiful! Already driving, it seems like yesterday she was making her slime!" as well as: "Happy Happy Birthday @stella_mcdermott08 you're such an amazing young woman. Can't wait to see what the future holds for you!!!"

© Instagram The teenager is on the road now

The Spelling family had a bit of a tumultuous 2023 marred with Tori and Dean's split, and some apparent instability in the kids' living situation. Later addressing the time Tori spent "living" with her kids in an RV on a 2024 episode of her podcast misSpelling, she maintained the family never fully lived in the motorhome, but rather rented it for the summer "like every other family" and "drove up the coast and camped."

Still, that didn't stop Stella's classmates from bullying her about it, and Tori revealed "she was shamed" at school because of it, with some students even wondering to her if she was "homeless."

© Instagram Tori with her give kids

She recalled Stella explaining to her: "People already talk about us at school. They know you and they know the family and they read the press."

Tori further shared: "She had someone come up to her at school and ask, 'Are you in the school district, or where does your RV park? Because you live in an RV with your mom right?'"