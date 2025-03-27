Reese Witherspoon fans say the same thing over rare makeup-free look

Reese Witherspoon has clearly found the fountain of youth if her recent Instagram post is anything to go by, with her fans all agreeing that the Legally Blonde actress is looking better than ever.

The mother of three took to the social media app to share a life update following her March 22 birthday, which she celebrated with a cake topped with a mountain of strawberries.

The birthday snap saw Reese smiling in front of the delicious treat, clad in a simple black cardigan and blue jeans.

She wore her signature blonde locks swept to the side and opted to go makeup-free, showcasing her natural glow with a sweet smile for the camera.

"Spring things…*last slide is my new mantra," Reese wrote in the caption, alongside an Aries horoscope emoji.

The rest of the Instagram post featured a variety of photos from her recent outings, including dinner with friends, a picture of flowers and artwork, as well as a screen grab from the latest season of The White Lotus.

The shot saw Aimee Lou Wood's character delivering a hilarious line: "It's not easy for me, Rick. I'm an Aries."

Aimee showed her support by liking the post, just weeks after Reese reposted a quote from the HBO star following an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"I spent a lot of my life worrying about being weird, and now I'm realising it could be my superpower," read the quote. Reese wrote, "I love this!" on social media.

The 49-year-old's fans took to the comments section of her most recent post to praise her glowing looks as she celebrated another trip around the sun.

"So cute," one fan wrote, while another commented, "You look beautiful." A third added, "Reese, you look so happy!" while her friend, Kate Hudson, chimed in, "Same same," with an Aries emoji.

The Hello Sunshine founder received an outpouring of love on her birthday, including from her 25-year-old daughter, Ava, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe.

"Happy happy birthday to this phenomenal woman I am lucky to call my Mama. Love you so much," the lookalike wrote on Instagram with a photo of the pair from Ava's childhood.

Just weeks prior, she wrote a sweet tribute to her mother on International Women's Day, writing that she was "extra grateful today for the women in my life & the profound connections, inspiration, love, & wisdom we share with one another."

Reese also shares her son Deacon with Ryan, while she welcomed Tennessee, 12, with her ex-husband, Jim Toth.

The proud mother opened up about imparting life lessons on her kids, and how she was raising them to accept themselves for who they are.

"We were out to dinner the other night — me and my girlfriend and my two boys — and my girlfriend said, 'What is one thing that your mom says to you that you always remember?'" Reese recalled in an Instagram story.

"And one of them said, 'She tells me, if I have a choice to be normal or if I have a choice to be weird, I should be weird and it's OK to stand out and be different.'"

She gushed: "It just meant so much to me that my kids know that it's okay to be different and that it can actually end up being your superpower."