Hailey Bieber celebrated her 28th birthday in style on Friday night, surrounded by her friends as she wowed in an all-black get-up.

The new mother posted a slew of snaps of the party to her Instagram stories, showcasing the martini-themed bash attended by her closest pals, including Kendall Jenner and Lori Harvey.

She wore an incredible outfit of black furry hot pants and a fur-trimmed black jacket with a plunging neckline, complete with sheer black pantyhose and black heeled pumps.

Hailey Bieber turns 28: see her bold birthday look

She accessorized with a diamond choker and silver earrings, with her hair tied back in a half-up, half-down look, complete with a brown lip and heavy blush.

Hailey posted a video of her party's location, zooming in on a neon 'Martini Bar' sign above bottles of 818 Tequila, the liquor brand that Kendall owns.

The model also posted a pic of her birthday cake, which Kendall brought to her; the white cake had "a tini bit 28" written on it in blue and gold icing.

© Instagram Hailey celebrated her bithday with a martini-themed bash

In another snap, she posed next to a tower of espresso martinis and a spread of sweet treats.

The low-key party included board games, plenty of cake, and a slew of Hailey's friends.

Lori posted a snap of her bestie for her birthday, writing a sweet tribute to Hailey in the caption.

© Instagram Hailey was joined by a slew of friends, including Kendall Jenner and Lori Harvey

"Happy birthday to my peptideglazingcinnamonrollbutterballbookiebutt!!! I love you too much @haileybieber," she gushed.

The bash marks Hailey's first birthday since welcoming her son, Jack Blues, with her husband, Justin Bieber.

Jack was born on August 22, and the new parents have largely remained tight-lipped about their baby boy since.

© Instagram This marks her first birthday since welcoming baby Jack Blues

The 28-year-old opened up about her pregnancy experience to W Magazine in July, two months after the couple announced their happy news to the world.

"I probably could have hid [the pregnancy] until the end. But I didn't enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly," she told the publication.

"I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn't feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life."

© Instagram The 28-year-old revealed how emotional she was at the beginning of her pregnancy

She continued: "I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time. I didn't have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff."

Hailey explained how vulnerable she felt in the early days of her pregnancy. "In the beginning, it was super emotional for me. Like: 'I love [Justin] so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?' I'm trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us."

The Rhode Beauty founder is evidently working hard in the gym post-birth; she posted a video to her Instagram story on her birthday exercising with her trainer, Kirsty Godson, captioning it, "bday burn".