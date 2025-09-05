Paris Jackson claims Michael Jackson biopic is 'sugar-coated' and full of 'lies'

Paris Jackson made her true feelings known about the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, which is set to be released almost 17 years after his death. The 27-year-old, who is Michael's only daughter, took to social media on Tuesday to refute the claims that she was supportive of the film, which will follow the King of Pop's life from his time in the family band to the release of his first solo album, Off the Wall. Paris' cousin, Jaafar Jackson, will portray the late star, and Oscar nominee Colman Domingo is set to play his father, Joe Jackson.
Inside the biopic
Colman told Peopleon Sunday that both Paris and her older brother, Prince, had given the biopic their tick of approval. "They're very much in support of our film," he said. "I'm excited to be here at [the amfAR benefit gala] with Paris. It feels like that's a nice way for us to be together." The actor added that he "chatted briefly" with the model about the film, and that she was "nothing but lovely and warm" during their interactions.
Paris opens up
This sentiment did not sit well with Paris, however. She shared a series of posts on Instagram on Tuesday denying that she was supportive of the flick, adding that her thoughts on the script had not been considered. "Don't be telling people I was 'helpful' on the set of a movie I had zero per cent involvement in lol that is so weird," she wrote.
"I read one of the first drafts of the script and gave my notes about what was dishonest/didn't sit right with me, and when they didn't address it, I moved on with my life. Not my monkeys, not my circus. God bless and God speed." The actress then continued in a fiery follow-up post.
Sugar-coated
"I just butted out and left it alone because it's not my project," Paris explained. "They're going to make whatever they're going to make. A big reason why I haven't said anything up until this point is because I know a lot of you guys are gonna be happy with it. A big section of the film panders to a very specific section of my dad's fandom that still lives in the fantasy, and they're gonna be happy with it."
She added that the biopic had been "sugar-coated" and that she wanted nothing to do with it. "The narrative is being controlled, and there's a lot of inaccuracy and there's a lot of just full-blown lies. At the end of the day, that doesn't really fly with me. Go enjoy it. Do whatever. Leave me out of it."
Show of support
Prince, 28, shared his support for the project in January 2023, and heaped praise upon Jaafar for nabbing the role. "My cousin @jaafarjackson is going to be playing my father in the upcoming biopic produced by @gkfilms and directed by @antoinefuqua!" he wrote on Instagram.
"Truthfully, I couldn't be happier and prouder for him, he's been working his ass off and I know he's going to do an amazing job," he continued. "Just being himself, he embodies so much of my dad, and I'm confident we are all going to do our best to show the world a part of my father they've never seen and that they deserve to see."
"This project means so much to me for many reasons, I'm really happy that my family and I can go on this journey together," he added. "@jaafarjackson I know you're going to be great bro, and again I couldn't be prouder and happier for you cuz."
Michael's legacy
The film is set for an April 2026 release and will also star Miles Teller, Nia Long, and Kat Graham. Prince and Paris are Michael's two eldest children, whom he welcomed with his second wife, Debbie Rowe. His youngest, Bigi, was born via surrogate, with the identity of his mother kept under wraps.
