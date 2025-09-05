Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Paris Jackson claims Michael Jackson biopic is 'sugar-coated' and full of 'lies'
Subscribe
Paris Jackson claims Michael Jackson biopic is 'sugar-coated' and full of 'lies'

Paris Jackson claims Michael Jackson biopic is 'sugar-coated' and full of 'lies'

Paris Jackson revealed her stance on the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, which is set to be released in April 2026

paris jackson black dress venice© WireImage
Faye James
Faye JamesSenior Editor
5 minutes ago
Share this:

Paris Jackson made her true feelings known about the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, which is set to be released almost 17 years after his death. The 27-year-old, who is Michael's only daughter, took to social media on Tuesday to refute the claims that she was supportive of the film, which will follow the King of Pop's life from his time in the family band to the release of his first solo album, Off the Wall. Paris' cousin, Jaafar Jackson, will portray the late star, and Oscar nominee Colman Domingo is set to play his father, Joe Jackson.

colman domingo venice amfar © Getty Images for amfAR

Inside the biopic

Colman told People on Sunday that both Paris and her older brother, Prince, had given the biopic their tick of approval. "They're very much in support of our film," he said. "I'm excited to be here at [the amfAR benefit gala] with Paris. It feels like that's a nice way for us to be together." The actor added that he "chatted briefly" with the model about the film, and that she was "nothing but lovely and warm" during their interactions.

Paris Jackson at the Stella McCartney Fall RTW 2025 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 5, 2025 in Paris, France© Getty

Paris opens up

This sentiment did not sit well with Paris, however. She shared a series of posts on Instagram on Tuesday denying that she was supportive of the flick, adding that her thoughts on the script had not been considered. "Don't be telling people I was 'helpful' on the set of a movie I had zero per cent involvement in lol that is so weird," she wrote.

"I read one of the first drafts of the script and gave my notes about what was dishonest/didn't sit right with me, and when they didn't address it, I moved on with my life. Not my monkeys, not my circus. God bless and God speed." The actress then continued in a fiery follow-up post.

Paris Jackson at NYLON Nights: NYFW x Paris Hilton "Infinite Icon" Album Release Party held at Hall des LumiÃ¨res on September 5, 2024 in New York City.© Getty

Sugar-coated

"I just butted out and left it alone because it's not my project," Paris explained. "They're going to make whatever they're going to make. A big reason why I haven't said anything up until this point is because I know a lot of you guys are gonna be happy with it. A big section of the film panders to a very specific section of my dad's fandom that still lives in the fantasy, and they're gonna be happy with it."

She added that the biopic had been "sugar-coated" and that she wanted nothing to do with it. "The narrative is being controlled, and there's a lot of inaccuracy and there's a lot of just full-blown lies. At the end of the day, that doesn't really fly with me. Go enjoy it. Do whatever. Leave me out of it."

paris prince jackson© Getty Images for Harold & Carole

Show of support

Prince, 28, shared his support for the project in January 2023, and heaped praise upon Jaafar for nabbing the role. "My cousin @jaafarjackson is going to be playing my father in the upcoming biopic produced by @gkfilms and directed by @antoinefuqua!" he wrote on Instagram.

"Truthfully, I couldn't be happier and prouder for him, he's been working his ass off and I know he's going to do an amazing job," he continued. "Just being himself, he embodies so much of my dad, and I'm confident we are all going to do our best to show the world a part of my father they've never seen and that they deserve to see."

"This project means so much to me for many reasons, I'm really happy that my family and I can go on this journey together," he added. "@jaafarjackson I know you're going to be great bro, and again I couldn't be prouder and happier for you cuz."

Michael Jackson in a red shirt and hat smiling© Redferns

Michael's legacy

The film is set for an April 2026 release and will also star Miles Teller, Nia Long, and Kat Graham. Prince and Paris are Michael's two eldest children, whom he welcomed with his second wife, Debbie Rowe. His youngest, Bigi, was born via surrogate, with the identity of his mother kept under wraps.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More