Paris Jackson claims Michael Jackson biopic is 'sugar-coated' and full of 'lies'

Prince, 28, shared his support for the project in January 2023, and heaped praise upon Jaafar for nabbing the role. "My cousin @jaafarjackson is going to be playing my father in the upcoming biopic produced by @gkfilms and directed by @antoinefuqua!" he wrote on Instagram.

"Truthfully, I couldn't be happier and prouder for him, he's been working his ass off and I know he's going to do an amazing job," he continued. "Just being himself, he embodies so much of my dad, and I'm confident we are all going to do our best to show the world a part of my father they've never seen and that they deserve to see."

"This project means so much to me for many reasons, I'm really happy that my family and I can go on this journey together," he added. "@jaafarjackson I know you're going to be great bro, and again I couldn't be prouder and happier for you cuz."