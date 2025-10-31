Iconic 70s' actress looks unrecognizable in rare appearance

Cybill Shepherd made a rare public appearance this week, and the former 70s screen siren looked nearly unrecognisable during her outing in Los Angeles. The Moonlighting actress, now 75, was spotted walking arm-in-arm with her assistant as they made their way through a parking lot. Casually dressed in a pale blue button-down shirt and jeans, Shepherd kept things low-key with minimal makeup and her blonde hair pulled back in a loose bun secured with a pink scrunchie. She accessorised her outfit with blue reflective sunglasses and a black crossbody bag. The iconic star appeared relaxed as she walked alongside her friend, who wore a Reebok T-shirt and carried a small patterned bag. At one point, Cybill gently placed a hand on his shoulder while chatting, exuding a sense of calm and ease.

Though she’s stepped back from the Hollywood spotlight in recent years, Cybill’s legacy in film and television remains legendary, from The Last Picture Show to her sharp-witted role opposite Bruce Willis in Moonlighting.

© MEGA Cybill Shepherd is seen running errands with her assistant in Los Angeles

Her low key outing comes after made an appearance back in August as she introduced the opening night of a theatre adaptation of her iconic 1972 film The Heartbreak Kid.

© MEGA Cybill was known for her role in Moonlighting

The star was seen arriving at the Eastwood Performing Arts Center in Hollywood to welcome the new cast into the world of the black comedy that was originally a short story published in Esquire in 1966.

Cybill was joined by the event planner and happily posed for photos and signed autographs outside of the theater for fans.

© Disney General Entertainment Con Bruce Willis (David), Cybill Shepherd (Maddie) in Moonlighting

Cybill's breakout role was as Jacy Farrow in Peter Bogdanovich's coming-of-age drama The Last Picture Show (1971) alongside Jeff Bridges, and the following year she had success with The Heartbreak Kid.

Cybill won two Golden Globes for her work, and was nominated for an Emmy for her work in Moonlighting.

© JAST / BACKGRID Actress Cybill Shepherd was spotted in a rare appearance in Hollywood as she introduced a show at the Eastwood theater for a play opening called Heartbreak Kid

In her autobiography, she wrote of the rumors that she was jealous of Bruce's wins, admitting: "The grain of truth in this controversy was that of course I was envious. Who doesn't want to win an Emmy?"

In the 1990s she starred as Cybill Sheridan in the self-titled comedy series that ran for four years. She won another Golden Globe for her comedic chops.

Most recently she appeared in The L Word, and alongside Jennifer Love Hewitt in The Client List.