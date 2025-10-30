Beloved Happy Days star celebrates 79th birthday

Actor Henry Winkler, best known for his role as the lovable rebel Fonzie on the hit 1970s series Happy Days, turns 79 on Thursday, October 30 2025. With an extraordinary career spanning more than five decades – and no signs of slowing down – Henry remains one of Hollywood’s most enduring talents. Before landing his breakout role playing the part of the cool, leather-jacketed biker Fonzie in Happy Days, Henry had a small role on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. He studied theatre at Emerson College and the Yale School of Drama.

After Happy Days ended, Henry helped develop the original MacGyver television series and also worked as a director and producer over the course of his career. He authored three memoirs and co-wrote a children’s book series, Hank Zipzer, which draws on his childhood struggles with dyslexia, and was also developed into a television series.

In recent years, he has also found success as a comedic actor, playing in hit TV shows including Arrested Development, where he shone in the role as the Bluth family’s hapless and incompetent defense attorney, and Dr. Saperstein in Parks and Recreation.

© ABC Photo Archives Henry Winkler in Happy Days

Earlier this month, one lucky TV fan just scored a slice of Happy Days history, winning Henry’s legendary leather jacket from his days as The Fonz in an auction. Two of the actor’s iconic jackets hit the auction block at Heritage’s "Television Treasures" sale on October 24, fetching jaw-dropping prices: one sold for $87,500, and the other went for $75,000.

© Variety via Getty Images Henry Winkler attends Acting Class with Henry Winkler Press Line at the TV Academy's Inaugural Televerse Festival

Henry is still in touch with the cast and crew of the cult show, with the Happy Days crew recently reuniting at the FanX convention in Salt Lake City. Henry, Anson Williams and Donny Most all appeared at the convention to meet some of their biggest fans.

Anson, who played Potsie on the beloved series, shared a snap to Facebook of their interaction, delighting fans with their unexpected reunion. "So much fun when fans get dressed up for the photo ops. These ladies looked fantastic. The next Happy Days Reunion is Oct 17-19 at the Big Texas Comic Con. Come out and say hello," he wrote in the caption.

© Facebook Happy Days reunion 2025

Henry also gave a shout out to screen mom Marion Ross, who played Marion Cunningham on Happy Days and recently celebrated her 97th birthday. Marion, who portrayed the character from 1974 to 1984, received a special tribute from Henry on X, with the iconic actor sharing a photo of her taken two years prior. "A magnificent woman, artist and friend. HAPPY B DAY Marion…love, Henry," he wrote.

© Bettmann Henry on set with the Happy Days crew

Henry met his wife Stacey in a Beverly Hills clothing store in 1976. They tied the knot in 1978 and have three children together, including director Max Winkler. In a 2023 interview with The Guardian, Henry said he doesn’t get tired of talking about his role as Fonzie: "I have done everything I’ve been able to do because of Fonzie… What I have realised is that when I was younger, I was who I thought I should be. Now, at 77, I am becoming who I am."