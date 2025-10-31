Happy Days stars' vastly different net worths revealed

The face of Richie Cunningham, Ron Howard has moved far beyond the high-school lockers of Milwaukee, his transformation into an Oscar-winning director and producer positions him as the most financially successful alumnus of the show. With an estimated net worth of up to $200 million, he now commands a formidable presence behind the camera.

Ron’s property portfolio is equally impressive. In 2004 he and his wife Cheryl purchased an apartment in New York’s exclusive Eldorado Building for $5.6 million; they still own it today. The couple also own a second New York apartment purchased in 2002 for $712,000. The former owners of a sprawling $27.5 million Greenwich, Connecticut estate, sold in 2014, Ron’s real-estate decisions reflect his elevated status and enduring ascendancy in entertainment.

