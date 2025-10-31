Happy Days stars' vastly different net worths revealed

Loved by fans around the world from its 1974 debut through to the mid-eighties, Happy Days remains one of television’s most enduring slice-of-life comedies. But what became of its stars once the glow of the tight-knit Cunningham gang faded from prime-time screens? Their trajectories may have diverged wildly from multi-million dollar properties to simple trailer parks, HELLO! looks at the casts' net worths.
Ron Howard
The face of Richie Cunningham, Ron Howard has moved far beyond the high-school lockers of Milwaukee, his transformation into an Oscar-winning director and producer positions him as the most financially successful alumnus of the show. With an estimated net worth of up to $200 million, he now commands a formidable presence behind the camera.
Ron’s property portfolio is equally impressive. In 2004 he and his wife Cheryl purchased an apartment in New York’s exclusive Eldorado Building for $5.6 million; they still own it today. The couple also own a second New York apartment purchased in 2002 for $712,000. The former owners of a sprawling $27.5 million Greenwich, Connecticut estate, sold in 2014, Ron’s real-estate decisions reflect his elevated status and enduring ascendancy in entertainment.
Henry Winkler
The name “Fonzie” still echoes through pop-culture history, and for Henry Winkler, that legacy translated into a multi-faceted career. Known for his sly grin, slicked-back hair and leather jacket, he became a household icon. Today, Winkler’s estimated net worth is around $40 million. The 80-year-old's income spans acting, producing and the much-loved children’s book series, Hank Zipzer.
Henry and his wife, Stacey Weitzman, purchased their Brentwood, Los Angeles property in 1993 for $3.4 million. Since then it has appreciated significantly, with current valuations placing it in the $11 million to $15 million range.
Marion Ross
As the matriarch Marion Cunningham, Marion Ross endeared herself across generations. Her estimated net worth is around US $10 million. In 1980 she bought a Woodland Hills property for $285,000 and invested close to US $600,000 over a decade to transform it into what she fondly calls “Happy Days Farm”. Marion also owns a home near San Diego in the town of Cardiff-by-the-Sea.
Tom Bosley
Tom Bosley, the genial Howard Cunningham himself, left us in 2010. At the time of his passing he had an estimated net worth of US $5 million. Though detailed records of his property holdings are few, it was known that he owned a home in Palm Springs, California.
Tom’s legacy is understated but enduring, he provided the anchor for one of TV’s most iconic families and quietly secured his place in television history.
Scott Baio
As Charles “Chachi” Arcola, Scott Baio captured teenage hearts. His career spanning acting, directing and producing has resulted in an estimated net worth of $4 million.
Real-estate wise, Scott bought an estate in Encino, California in 1994 for $1.3 million and sold it in 2010 for $2.5 million. In 1995 he acquired a mansion in Woodland Hills for $1.8 million, later listing it in March 2023 for $3.85 million.
Anson Williams
Remember Warren “Potsie” Weber? Anson Williams transitioned smoothly from actor to television-director and entrepreneur. His estimated net worth sits at circa US $3 million.
In 2011, Anson purchased a home in Ojai, California, for $950,000; the current estimated value is around US $3 million. Beyond real estate, he co-founded Big Al’s diners and later launched his own cosmetics company, Starmaker Products.
For Don Most, known to fans as Ralph Malph, the journey has been quieter. His estimated net worth is around $2 million. Though details of his current property holdings are limited, we know he resides in Longmont, Colorado, and continues to work in the entertainment industry, including voice-acting roles. Don’s path conveys a modest continuity: the man who once brought levity to the Cunningham living room still pursues his craft without necessarily seeking mega-houses or sprawling estates.
Erin Moran
Tragically, the story of Erin Moran, best known to viewers as Joanie Cunningham, serves as a sobering counterpoint. At the time of her death in 2017, aged 56, her reported net worth was just $50,000. In 2001 she had purchased a house in Palmdale for US $100,000 but by 2010 the home was foreclosed, and she went on to live in her mother-in-law's trailer in Indiana.