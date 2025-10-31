Nelly Furtado looks stunning in 25-year then and now transformation

Nelly has been open about her transformation in recent years, after she took time away from performing to raise her children. "This year I became aware of the aesthetic pressure of my work in a brand new way, while simultaneously I experienced new levels of self-love and genuine confidence from within," she wrote on Instagram.

"For whoever cares, I have never had any face or body surgeries or augmentation, besides for veneers on the top row of my teeth, quite recently. So far, I have not had any face or lip injections or fillers of any kind."

She added: "Know that it's perfectly okay to be okay with what you see in the mirror, and it's also okay to want something different. We are all cute little humans just bouncing around the earth looking for hugs. HAVE A BODY NEUTRAL 2025, BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY, LOVE WITH EVERY INCH OF YOUR HEART."