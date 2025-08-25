Nelly Furtado wows fans in daring mini skirt and cut out top in incredible appearance

Best known for her nineties hit song "I'm Like a Bird", Nelly Furtado wowed fans as she took the stage in a daring denim mini skirt and cut out top over the weekend.

The 46-year-old performed on day one of 2025's Big Feastival in Oxfordshire and completed her sultry look with white knee-high boots. The mother-of-three looked sensational as she brought a sense of nostalgia to the stage for Y2K fans. Earlier this year, Nelly took to social media to convey an important message of body positivity, having faced some criticism online for her new look.

"HAVE A BODY NEUTRAL 2025, BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY, LOVE WITH EVERY INCH OF YOUR HEART. THANKS FOR ALL THE MEMORIES THIS YEAR," she wrote.

© Getty Images Nelly Furtado performs on day one of the 2025 Big Feastival

"'This year I became aware of the aesthetic pressure of my work in a brand new way, while simultaneously I experienced new levels of self love and genuine confidence from within," she added.

© Getty Images Nelly looked incredible onstage

"My New Year’s message for 2025, is express yourself freely, celebrate your individuality and know that it’s perfectly OK to be OK with what you see in the mirror, and it’s also OK to want something different. We are all cute little humans just bouncing around the earth looking for hugs," she concluded.

Nelly took a hiatus from the music industry to focus on motherhood and raising her three children.

© Instagram Nelly is known for her "I'm Like a Bird" hit

She shares her eldest daughter, Nevis, with her ex Jasper Gahunia, and her two younger kids with her ex Hodgy.

The singer opened up about returning to the music scene after her time away, revealing that she felt more confident than ever.

© Getty Images Nelly Furtado back in 2001

"I think I'm more confident because as a sort of more mature woman coming back to the studio, I just have a clear sense of detachment and boundaries, and I'm really able to kind of say, no, let's try this," she explained on NPR.

"And I love kind of things that make me feel uncomfortable in the studio, like bringing perhaps two people together that I think might not get along, argue in the studio. I find that fun."