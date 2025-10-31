9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt shares rare picture with co-star husband after 'crazy year'

Jennifer Love Hewitt has paid a heartwarming tribute to her husband Brian Hallisay on his birthday. The 9-1-1 actress took to social media to share a picture from 12 years ago, of Brian sitting across a table from her, writing that she remains "aware of how lucky I am to sit across from you". The actress wrote: "October 31st 2013. I love this picture because I am always aware of how lucky I am to sit across from you. You weren’t a husband or father yet but we were so excited because we had moved into our first home and just finished Autumn's nursery."

Autumn was their first child; they are now also parents to two sons. "Three incredible babies, almost 12 years married now and I still love witnessing you everyday. This year has been a crazy one but we have had you as our rock," she continued. "I love you deeply. Always and forever. Happy Birthday my love!"

Jennifer and Brian's close friend Kenneth Choi, who plays Jennifer's on-screen husband Howard 'Chimney' Han in ABC series 9-1-1 commented: "Happy Birthday, Brian!!!" Family friend Gio Benitiz added: "The most amazing dude. Such a privilege to see what an incredible father and husband he is- and now my brother from another. Happy Birthday, Brian!!"

Jennifer and Brian met on the set of Love Bites in 2011 but didn't strike up a romance until 2012's The Client List. "I thought he was the most beautiful man I had ever seen in my life," Jennifer once said of Brian. "I said to my manager and friend at the time, 'I'm going to marry that man, and I'm going to have his children.' She said, 'Sweetheart, I think everybody thinks they're going to marry that man and have his children.' I was like, 'Yeah, but I'm going to do it. Just watch.'"

© Jennifer Love Hewitt Picture of Brian Hallisay taken and shared by Jennifer Love Hewitt

They tied the knot on November 21, 2013, days before their daughter Autumn was born. The pair rarely make red carpet appearances together, but have slowly made exceptions in the last year, with the couple attending the ABC Summer Soiree arm in arm, with Jennifer rocking a matching pantsuit with white floral detailing, and a pair of chunky black boots.

The pair are parents to three children, daughter August, 11, and sons Atticus, 10, and four-year-old Aidan, and after years of keeping them out of the spotlight, they chose to put their children on the front cover of Jennifer's memoir, Inheriting Magic: My Journey Through Grief, Joy, Celebration, and Making Every Day Magical.

© Variety via Getty Images Brian and Jennifer at ABC's End of Summer Soiree

The illustrated artwork showedJennifer posing with a magic wand in one hand while holding a spell book spilling out multiple bright colors in the other. Her youngest son, Aidan, also holds up a wand while Atticus pours a potion into a cauldron, and Autumn carries a stack of holiday items.

© Penguin House Jennifer's memoir was released in 2024

As well as The Client List, Brian also starred in 9-1-1 with Jennifer as her character Maddie's abusive ex-husband Doug Kendall. Maddie killed Doug after he kidnapped her.