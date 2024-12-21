Jennifer Love Hewitt's controversial outing with young kids may divide fans

Jennifer Love Hewitt may ruffle a few feathers after she revealed she took two of her young children to see her 1997 horror film, I Know What You Did Last Summer.

The 45-year-old, who will star in the upcoming reboot, revealed that she recently took a trip down memory lane with her daughter Autumn, 11, and son Atticus, nine, to watch the classic slasher flick at a movie theater.

While the movie is rated R due to "adult material" and is "restricted to those 17 and older", it can be watched by "those accompanied by an adult guardian".

Jennifer had no issues accompanying her two eldest children to watch the movie, admitting Autumn and Atticus are "horror people".

"They're horror people, so they wanted to see it," the 9-1-1 star told People. "It was so crazy seeing myself at 18. I look so much like my daughter, it's crazy."

Sharing their reaction to the film, Jennifer said: "They loved it. They were like, 'Mommy, this is so crazy. This is so cool.' It was fun to go back and remember things that happened during that movie and share it with them. It's such a surreal moment to sit with your kids and watch yourself as a kid."

Jennifer finally gave fans what they have been waiting for after she confirmed last Friday that she is returning to the I Know What You Did Last Summer horror franchise.

Jennifer will reprise her role of Julie James for the first time in 26 years after starring in the 1997 film and its 1998 follow-up.

Jennifer will be joined again by fellow original star Freddie Prinze Jr., who played Ray Bronson, and new cast members including Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Madelyn Cline, Jonah Hauer-King, Lola Tung, and Chase Sui Wonders.

"My daughter wants me to be in it so she can meet the young girls who are now starring in the movie because she's moved on from me," Jennifer joked. "I'm not the most exciting. She was like, 'I want to meet the other girls.' So yeah, I have to do it for my kids now."

Sharing her advice for the new stars, Jennifer said: "It's so fun to be in a horror movie. It's such a different acting process than any other thing 'cause you can be big and crazy and fun.

"I hope for those girls that they'll be 45 one day, and their kids will also sit in a theater and watch it with them and think that they're cool and that they will have felt as awesome to be a part of a franchise as I do. I think they're going to smash it."

Production has been underway since last month and while details of the plot are so far under wraps, ScreenRant reported that the new film will "ignore the subsequent sequels and start a new timeline".

Jennifer broke the news of her return on Instagram and shared a photo of herself starring into a mirror covered in post-it notes with the title of the movie written on it, which she captioned: "It's never too late to go back. Julie James is returning. I know what you will be doing next summer!"