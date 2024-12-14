Jennifer Love Hewitt shares rare insight into 11-year marriage with famous husband

Jennifer Love Hewitt has been enjoying wedded bliss for over a decade and the longevity of her marriage in Hollywood isn't lost on her.

The 9-1-1 star, 45, married fellow actor, Brian Hallisay, 46, on November 21, 2013, and admitted that their 11-year union is "like 190 years in Hollywood".

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jennifer Love Hewitt discusses acting alongside her husband

The couple first met in 2011 but didn't begin dating until they worked together on The Client List a year later.

While it was love at first sight for Jennifer, she admitted that Brian wasn't as quickly taken with her.

"I thought he was the most beautiful man I had ever seen in my life," she told People. "I said to my manager and friend at the time, 'I'm going to marry that man, and I'm going to have his children.'

"She said, 'Sweetheart, I think everybody thinks they're going to marry that man and have his children.' I was like, 'Yeah, but I'm going to do it. Just watch.'

© Instagram Jennifer and Brian have been married for 11 years

"I don't know that it was instant for him," she admitted. "But it was instant for me."

Jennifer got her wish, and the couple married a year later and went on to have three children, daughter Autumn, 11, and sons Atticus, nine, and Aidan, three.

© Instagram Jennifer and Brian renewed their vows in 2020

Revealing what attracted her to Brian, Jennifer explained: "He was kind, and he was good and close with his family, and he was smart. We just had fun, and I was smitten. I got lucky enough to end up with him. And guess what? I did marry him, and I did have his kids."

Jennifer's feelings for her husband have only intensified over the years. She added: "We, I think, struggle like most parents with three kids and full-time jobs and all of the things to find our time.

© Instagram Jennifer and Brian share three children

"But I really do wake up and choose Brian every day, and I would choose him every time. I genuinely feel that way, even when he makes me crazy.

"And he continues to choose me, thank God. I am always so profoundly happy that my kids are half him."

Meanwhile, Jennifer finally gave fans what they have been waiting for after she confirmed on Friday that she is returning to the I Know What You Did Last Summer horror franchise.

Jennifer is reprising her role in I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jennifer will reprise her role of Julie James for the first time in 26 years after starring in the 1997 film and its 1998 follow-up.

Sharing a photo of herself starring into a mirror covered in post-it notes with the title of the movie written on it, Jennifer wrote: "It's never too late to go back. Julie James is returning. I know what you will be doing next summer!"

Jennifer will be joined again by fellow original star Freddie Prinze Jr., who played Ray Bronson, and new cast members including Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Madelyn Cline.

Production has been underway since last month and while details of the plot are so far under wraps, ScreenRant reported that the new film will "ignore the subsequent sequels and start a new timeline".