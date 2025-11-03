Sixteen Candles star delights fans with rare photo alongside kids and grandchildren

Sixteen Candles actress Blanche Baker made fans smile with a rare family moment shared on Instagram, posing alongside her children and grandchildren during what looked like a cozy autumn gathering. The heartwarming snap, taken at dusk in a wooded backyard lit by soft garden lights, shows the 68-year-old surrounded by loved ones, all bundled up in warm layers. With a big smile on her face, the actress, best known for playing Ginny Baker in the 1984 coming-of-age classic alongside Molly Ringwald, stood in the center of the group, exuding joy and pride.

In front, two young children, likely her grandchildren, added a playful touch to the moment, with one caught mid-movement, giving the image an unfiltered charm. She captioned the image: "Fall outing with kids and grandkids."

© Instagram Blanche Baker with her sons and her grandkids

Blanche is the mother of four children and her rare appearance comes after she spoke about her strong acting roots in her famiy: "I come from a strong lineage of acting and teaching. My mother, Caroll Baker, is still alive at 94 and living on her own," she told WW.

"She made her mark in Eliza Kazan‘s Baby Doll. And my father, who passed away, was Jack Garfein, he was a director and an acting teacher. My parents met at the Actor’s Studio. I was born in New York City after Baby Doll was released, but because of the success of that film, we moved to Hollywood," she added.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Actress Carroll Baker and daughter Blanche Baker

"My father helped set up the Actor’s Studio West and became a full-time teacher, and my mother broke her contract with Paramount Studios after a while, and everything exploded. She was blacklisted in Hollywood, and their marriage fell apart.

© Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva Blanche Baker attends "The Wild One" premiere

"So I grew up around the arts and all these amazing people, Henry Miller would be over for dinner and all that, but I also got to see a very destructive side of it. My parents were never as unhappy as when they were at the height of their fame. We moved to Italy, and I was very fortunate to have a childhood far removed from the chaos of Hollywood.

© Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva Blanche starred in 16 Candles

"When I decided to become an actress, I felt for a long time that I was under my mom’s shadow, but in the end it’s you on the screen. It’s not them. As we grow up, we stop blaming our parents, and embark on our own lives and feel appreciative for the things that they gave us," she concluded.