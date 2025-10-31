A rare comment from Dave Franco on his brother James

Dave Franco is more than just James Franco's little brother. The 40-year-old Together actor opened up about his famous brother, sharing that he thinks James, 47, isn't owed as much credit for his success as some people give him. Dave's first ever role was in the 2007 film Superbad alongside Jonah Hill and Michael Cera. Since then, the actor has gone on to star in dozens of films and has even been nominated for two Emmy Awards. Dave is definitely his own man.

During a recent conversation with Bustle, he acknowledged that being James' little brother did help him at first, but argued that "no one was going to hire me just because I was [his] little brother." Dave continued: "If I sucked, I would've disappeared very quickly." And these days, with Dave even more in the spotlight, he said that: "[James is] excited just to see me trying new things and to see me grow."

The brothers have acted in a few films together, most notably The Disaster Artist which was directed by James. The 2017 film is an adaptation of a 2003 cult film, The Room, from the perspective of the actor Greg Sestero. James starred as Tommy Wiseau – The Room's star, writer, and director – in the adaptation, while Dave appeared as Greg. The Disaster Artist was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 2018 Oscars.

© Getty Images James won a Golden Globe for his work in The Disaster Artist

Dave and James' last collaboration was in the 2019 film Zeroville. The comedy-drama directed by James starred Megan Fox, Seth Rogen, and Danny McBride and followed a former priest who arrives in Los Angeles around the same time as the Manson murders. Since then, Dave's primary collaborator has been his wife, Alison Brie, 42.

© Getty Images The brothers are seven years apart

The couple were introduced by a mutual friend during Mardi Gras in New Orleans. "The rest of the night we were lip-locked. Every photo from that night…." Alison recently told People, before Dave cut in: "Lip-locked in front of our friends. We apologize." She continued: "We had a great two days together. When I did my walk of shame in the morning, I accidentally stole his perfect white T-shirt, and he had to reach out to me to get it back."

© Getty Dave and Alison have been together for 15 years

For their 2017 wedding, Alison and Dave had their ceremony with just their parents and siblings at home, before throwing a party at famed LA pizza spot Pizzeria Mozza with 60 of their closest friends. Still, they "wanted people to let loose and go crazy. Much more than they did." The way to do it? Dave revealed: "We were handing out weed pens, which just led to everyone bringing home multiple to-go pizzas."

© WireImage The couple famously does not want children

Alison and Dave have worked on several films together. Alison starred in The Disaster Artist alongside the Franco brothers. And since 2017, James has directed two films that starred Alison – the 2020 horror film The Rental and the 20203 romantic-comedy Somebody I Used to Know. This July, the couple starred in the supernatural body horror film, Together.